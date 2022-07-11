JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Out: Direct Link; Steps to Check

JEE Main 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) 2022 result for session 1 today, July 11. The JEE Main session 1 result for BE, BTech paper is now available on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download their JEE Main session 1 result 2022 by log-in with application number, date of birth and security pin. The NTA has activated the direct link to download JEE Main scorecard for session 1 BE, Btech (paper 1). JEE Main Result 2022 Live Updates

NTA has conducted June session of JEE Main 2022 from June 20 to June 29, 2022. Now aspirants can check their JEE Main result 2022 for BE, BTech from official website. The JEE Main result for BArch paper 2 is still awaited. The NTA yet to provide updates pertaining to cut-off marks and paper 2 result. Students can check their JEE Main session 1 result by following the steps provided here.

JEE Main Result 2022 - How To Check

Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads, 'Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 1_Paper 1' On the new page, enter log-in details - application number, date of birth and security pin JEE Main Result 2022 session 1 paper 1 will be displayed on the screen Download JEE scorecard for June session and print a copy for future use.

Direct Link - JEE Main Result 2022