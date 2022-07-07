JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates: NTA To Declare Session 1 Result Soon; Official Website, Cut-Off Details
JEE Main Result 2022: The JEE Main session 1 result 2022 will be announced for both Paper 1 (E and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). Along with the JEE Mains result 2022, the NTA will publish the JEE Main 2022 cut-off and all-India ranks.
JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 result anytime soon on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 1 result 2022 will be announced for both Paper 1 (E and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). Along with the JEE Mains result 2022, the NTA will publish the JEE Main 2022 cut-off and all-India ranks.
Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Latest: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile out of 300 score using JEE Main Rank Predictor . Use Now
As seen in previous results, the aspirants will need their application number and date of birth or application number and password to download scores.
The NTA on on Wednesday, July 6, released the final answer key of JEE Main Paper 1 (BE and BTech) after considering the grievances received on the provisional answer key issued earlier. Meanwhile, the NTA has reopened the registration link for JEE Main session 2 again. The candidates can now apply on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in by July 9. The JEE Main session 2 is scheduled to be held between July 21 and July 30, 2022.
Live updates
JEE Main result 2022 Session 1 Live: NTA is likely to declare the JEE Main 2022 June session result today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. Know how to download scorecard, direct link, cut off and more updates here.
FAQs On Result Of JEE Mains 2022 Session 1
- Is JEE Mains result declared 2022?
No. JEE Mains result 2022 for June session 1 has not been declared.
When will JEE Mains result be declared for 2022 session 1?
The NTA has not yet announced the JEE Mains result 2022 session 1 date.
JEE Mains 2022 Results Date
The JEE Main 2022 results date has not been announced yet. However, candidates can expect the JEE Main 2022 result anytime soon.
Jeenta.nic.in 2022 Answer Key June Session
The JEE Main final answer key has been issued after considering the grievances received on the provisional answer key issued earlier. Since the JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated with each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores.
JEE Main Session 2 Registration
The JEE Main session 2 registration has been reopened, the candidates can apply on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till July 9 (upto 11 PM).
How To Check JEE Main Answer Key?
To check JEE Main answer key, candidates need to visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on the "JEE(Main)– 2022 (Session 1)– Provisional Final Key BE/BTech (Paper I)" link available on the homepage. Check complete details here.
JEE Main 1st Attempt 2022 Result Date
The JEE Main 1st attempt 2022 result date will be announced soon.