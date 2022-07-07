JEE Main 2022 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 result anytime soon on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 1 result 2022 will be announced for both Paper 1 (E and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). Along with the JEE Mains result 2022, the NTA will publish the JEE Main 2022 cut-off and all-India ranks.

As seen in previous results, the aspirants will need their application number and date of birth or application number and password to download scores.

The NTA on on Wednesday, July 6, released the final answer key of JEE Main Paper 1 (BE and BTech) after considering the grievances received on the provisional answer key issued earlier. Meanwhile, the NTA has reopened the registration link for JEE Main session 2 again. The candidates can now apply on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in by July 9. The JEE Main session 2 is scheduled to be held between July 21 and July 30, 2022.