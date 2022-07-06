  • Home
Live

JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key for all the shifts of the tests on Saturday, July 2.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 6, 2022 2:59 pm IST

JEE Mains 2022 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1, or the June 2022 session result will be announced anytime soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will update the JEE Main result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key for all the shifts of the tests on Saturday, July 2. Since the JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated with each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores. Register here for JEE Main 2022 result updates, date, time, direct link, cut off marks.

The multiple-choice questions carried a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In JEE Main, if two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA scores, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main session 2 registration link has been reopened again. The candidates can now apply on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in by July 9. The JEE Main session 2 is scheduled to be held between July 21 and July 30, 2022.

Live updates

JEE Mains 2022 Result: The NTA is expected to declare the JEE Main result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in today. NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key for all the shifts of the tests on Saturday, July 2.

02:59 PM IST
July 6, 2022

JEE Main Result June 2022 Soon; Session 2 Application Process Begins

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2022) session 2 registration has been reopened. The candidates can apply on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till July 9 upto 11 PM. Read More



02:46 PM IST
July 6, 2022

JEE Main Result Date 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet confirmed the JEE Main result 2022 date for the June session 1 exam.

02:32 PM IST
July 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: BE, BTech Tie-Breaking Rules

BE and BTech marks will be resolved in the following manner in descending order:

  1. NTA score in Mathematics, followed by
  2. NTA score in Physics, followed by
  3. NTA score in Chemistry, followed by
  4. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by
  5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by
  6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by
  7. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test followed by
  8. Older in Age followed by
  9. Application Number in ascending order
02:17 PM IST
July 6, 2022

Jeemain.nta.nic.in2022 June Result

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 June result is expected to be announced anytime soon. 

