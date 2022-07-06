JEE Mains 2022 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1, or the June 2022 session result will be announced anytime soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will update the JEE Main result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key for all the shifts of the tests on Saturday, July 2. Since the JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated with each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores. Register here for JEE Main 2022 result updates, date, time, direct link, cut off marks.

The multiple-choice questions carried a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In JEE Main, if two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA scores, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main session 2 registration link has been reopened again. The candidates can now apply on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in by July 9. The JEE Main session 2 is scheduled to be held between July 21 and July 30, 2022.