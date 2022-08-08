JEE Main Result 2022 Out; Cut-Off For JEE Advanced Rises For General Category, Drops For All Others
JEE Main Cut-Off 2022: The JEE cut-offs depend on various factors, including the number of total candidates, availability of seats at participating institutions, previous year’s trends and the difficulty level of the exam.
The JEE Main 2022 cut-off marks for students under all the categories except for the General category have decreased. The JEE Main cut-off 2022 for the Common Rank List, or General category, students has gone up from 87.8992241 in JEE Mains result last year to 88.4121383 in JEE Main 2022. The JEE Main cut-off 2022 for candidates belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), however have dropped in JEE Main 2022. JEE Main 2022 Result LIVE
JEE cut-offs depend on various factors, including the number of total candidates, availability of seats at participating institutions, previous year’s trends and the difficulty level of the exam. JEE Main was held in two session this year, the first in June and the second in July 2022. The test was held in two shifts on all the exam days.
JEE Main 2022 Cut-Off Comparison
Here is a comparison of JEE Advanced eligibility cut-offs in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019.
Category
JEE Main Cut-Off 2022
JEE Main Cut-Off 2021
JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off
JEE Main Cut-Off 2019
General
88.4121383
87.8992241
90.3765335
89.7548849
OBC-NCL
67.0090297
68.0234447
72.8887969
74.3166557
SC
43.0820954
46.8825338
50.1760245
54.0128155
ST
26.7771328
34.6728999
39.0696101
44.3345172
GEN-EWS
63.1114141
66.2214845
70.2435518
78.2174869
Gen-PwD
0.0031029
0.0096375
0.0618524
0.1137173
After much speculation on JEE Mains result date and time, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main result today, August 8. Students who appeared for the JEE Main will now be able to check and access the NTA JEE result from jeemain.nta.nic.in. As many as 24 candidates have scored a perfect 100 NTA score.
Registrations for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will start today at jeeadv.ac.in. The top 2.5 lakh students who have scored above the cut-off marks in JEE Main 2022 can apply for the exam. After JEE Advanced 2022 results, JoSAA counselling process will begin. While the JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for admission to IITs, NITs and other institutions, JEE Main 2022 qualified candidates can apply for NITs, IIITs, and other technical institutions.