JEE Main Result 2022 Out; Cut-Off For JEE Advanced Rises For General Category, Drops For All Others

JEE Main Cut-Off 2022: The JEE cut-offs depend on various factors, including the number of total candidates, availability of seats at participating institutions, previous year’s trends and the difficulty level of the exam.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 8, 2022 12:03 pm IST

JEE Mains 2022 result cut-off comparison
New Delhi:

The JEE Main 2022 cut-off marks for students under all the categories except for the General category have decreased. The JEE Main cut-off 2022 for the Common Rank List, or General category, students has gone up from 87.8992241 in JEE Mains result last year to 88.4121383 in JEE Main 2022. The JEE Main cut-off 2022 for candidates belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), however have dropped in JEE Main 2022. JEE Main 2022 Result LIVE

JEE cut-offs depend on various factors, including the number of total candidates, availability of seats at participating institutions, previous year’s trends and the difficulty level of the exam. JEE Main was held in two session this year, the first in June and the second in July 2022. The test was held in two shifts on all the exam days.

JEE Main 2022 Cut-Off Comparison

Here is a comparison of JEE Advanced eligibility cut-offs in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Category

JEE Main Cut-Off 2022

JEE Main Cut-Off 2021

JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off

JEE Main Cut-Off 2019

General

88.4121383

87.8992241

90.3765335

89.7548849

OBC-NCL

67.0090297

68.0234447

72.8887969

74.3166557

SC

43.0820954

46.8825338

50.1760245

54.0128155

ST

26.7771328

34.6728999

39.0696101

44.3345172

GEN-EWS

63.1114141

66.2214845

70.2435518

78.2174869

Gen-PwD

0.0031029

0.0096375

0.0618524

0.1137173

After much speculation on JEE Mains result date and time, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main result today, August 8. Students who appeared for the JEE Main will now be able to check and access the NTA JEE result from jeemain.nta.nic.in. As many as 24 candidates have scored a perfect 100 NTA score.

Registrations for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will start today at jeeadv.ac.in. The top 2.5 lakh students who have scored above the cut-off marks in JEE Main 2022 can apply for the exam. After JEE Advanced 2022 results, JoSAA counselling process will begin. While the JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for admission to IITs, NITs and other institutions, JEE Main 2022 qualified candidates can apply for NITs, IIITs, and other technical institutions.

JEE Main Cut off JEE Main 2022
