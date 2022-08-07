  • Home
  • JEE Main Result 2022 Live: JEE Mains Session 2 Results At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Final Answer Key Released
Live

JEE Main Result 2022 Live: JEE Mains Session 2 Results At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Final Answer Key Released

JEE Main Result 2022 Live: JEE Main scorecard will be released soon on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download scorecard using application number, date of birth

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 7, 2022 9:41 am IST

JEE Main Result 2022 Live: JEE Mains Session 2 Results At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Final Answer Key Released
Download JEE Main 2022 scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Main session 2 Result Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main result 2022 for July session today, August 7 on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. As the JEE Main final answer key for session two has been released, the candidates can expect their scorecard soon. The candidates can check and download JEE Main 2022 scorecard on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in using log-in credentials- application number, date of birth.

Latest:  Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on Percentile (NTA Score)Use Now
Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Don't Miss: Check JEE Main Cut off for Top IITs & NITs.  Click here
Around 6.29 lakh candidates appeared in the session two exam held between July 25 and July 30 in two shifts. As JEE Main 2022 conducted in two phases this year, the JEE Main session 2 result scorecard will be treated as final, following which the students can apply for JEE Advanced.

JEE Main July Result 2022: How To Download Score Card

  1. Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the designated JEE Main result 2022 session 2 link -- "View result/score card" link
  3. Login using JEE Main 2022 application number and date of birth
  4. JEE Main score card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the JEE Main July 2022 result and take a print of it.

The JEE Advanced 2022 registration process will commence today, August 7 at 10 am. A total of 2.5 lakh qualified candidates can apply for IIT JEE Advanced 2022 scheduled to be held on August 28.

Live updates

JEE Main 2022 Result Live: JEE Main result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; websites, direct link to download scorecard at ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in

09:41 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

When JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result Will Be Declared?

JEE Main 2022 session 2 result will be declared soon on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. The candidates can download scorecard using application number, date of birth. 

09:32 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

Is JEE Main session 2 result declared?

JEE Main session 2 result will be available soon on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. 


09:25 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

Is JEE Result Declared 2022?

JEE Main result 2022 is expected today, August 7. The candidates can download scorecard on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in using application number, date of birth. 

09:13 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main College Predictor

With the JEE Main college predictor tool, candidates can get an idea about the expected colleges for admission. JEE college predictor is based on JEE Main 2022 rank and marks.

08:59 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To Begin Today

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process will commence from today, August 7. The candidates can apply on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in, the exam will be held on August 28. As per IIT JEE Advanced, the application process will commence from 10 am today and will be closed on August 11 (5 PM). Also Read

08:39 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Toppers List

Along with the JEE Main result 2022, JEE Main topper list will be announced. In the June session, a total of 14 candidates secured 100 percentile.

08:32 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Final Answer Key Released, Websites To Download

JEE Main 2022 final answer key is available to download on the official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. 

08:29 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two BE, BTech paper today, August 7. Candidates can check and download the JEE Main session 2 final answer key from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read

08:27 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result Today

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main result 2022 for July session will be announced today, August 7. The candidates can download scorecard on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

