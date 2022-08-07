JEE Main Result 2022 Live: JEE Mains Session 2 Results At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Final Answer Key Released
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: JEE Main scorecard will be released soon on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download scorecard using application number, date of birth
JEE Main session 2 Result Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main result 2022 for July session today, August 7 on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. As the JEE Main final answer key for session two has been released, the candidates can expect their scorecard soon. The candidates can check and download JEE Main 2022 scorecard on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in using log-in credentials- application number, date of birth.
Around 6.29 lakh candidates appeared in the session two exam held between July 25 and July 30 in two shifts. As JEE Main 2022 conducted in two phases this year, the JEE Main session 2 result scorecard will be treated as final, following which the students can apply for JEE Advanced.
JEE Main July Result 2022: How To Download Score Card
- Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the designated JEE Main result 2022 session 2 link -- "View result/score card" link
- Login using JEE Main 2022 application number and date of birth
- JEE Main score card will be displayed on the screen
- Download the JEE Main July 2022 result and take a print of it.
The JEE Advanced 2022 registration process will commence today, August 7 at 10 am. A total of 2.5 lakh qualified candidates can apply for IIT JEE Advanced 2022 scheduled to be held on August 28.
Live updates
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To Begin Today
The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process will commence from today, August 7. The candidates can apply on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in, the exam will be held on August 28. As per IIT JEE Advanced, the application process will commence from 10 am today and will be closed on August 11 (5 PM). Also Read
JEE Main Toppers List
Along with the JEE Main result 2022, JEE Main topper list will be announced. In the June session, a total of 14 candidates secured 100 percentile.
