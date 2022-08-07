Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JEE Main 2022 scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main session 2 Result Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main result 2022 for July session today, August 7 on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. As the JEE Main final answer key for session two has been released, the candidates can expect their scorecard soon. The candidates can check and download JEE Main 2022 scorecard on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in using log-in credentials- application number, date of birth.

Latest: Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on Percentile (NTA Score). Use Now

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Don't Miss: Check JEE Main Cut off for Top IITs & NITs. Click here

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now

Around 6.29 lakh candidates appeared in the session two exam held between July 25 and July 30 in two shifts. As JEE Main 2022 conducted in two phases this year, the JEE Main session 2 result scorecard will be treated as final, following which the students can apply for JEE Advanced.

JEE Main July Result 2022: How To Download Score Card

Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the designated JEE Main result 2022 session 2 link -- "View result/score card" link Login using JEE Main 2022 application number and date of birth JEE Main score card will be displayed on the screen Download the JEE Main July 2022 result and take a print of it.

The JEE Advanced 2022 registration process will commence today, August 7 at 10 am. A total of 2.5 lakh qualified candidates can apply for IIT JEE Advanced 2022 scheduled to be held on August 28.