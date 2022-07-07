JEE Main Result 2022 Expected Soon; Check What Is Percentile Vs Percentage Marks

JEE Main Result 2022 Percentile Vs Percentage Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the IIT Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 result for session 1 exam. The NTA will also publish the JEE Main rank and final cut-off on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will get shortlisted for JEE Advanced 2022 on the basis of JEE Main 2022 rank and final cut-off and will not use raw marks as scored by candidates. NTA will prepare the rank list and cut off marks by normalizing the percentile score obtained by the students. JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Latest: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile out of 300 score using JEE Main Rank Predictor . Use Now

A percentile score is based on the performance of a candidate in JEE Main examination. The marks secured by a student in JEE Main 2022 result will be transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session. A statement in the information brochure reads: “The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination.”

The NTA calculates the percentile scores up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect. The process also helps in reducing ties. Method to calculate the percentile score is provided below.

Formula: 100 X The number of candidates scored equal to or less than you in the session / Total number of candidates appeared in the session

The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate percentiles. This percentile score will be the normalized score for the examination and shall be used for the preparation of the merit lists.

Whereas, the percentage marks of a candidate is calculated by dividing the total of raw marks obtained by a candidate in the examination from the total maximum marks in the exam and multiplying the outcome by 100.

Formula: 100 X Total of the raw marks obtained by a candidate in the session / Total of maximum marks in each subject

The candidates who made it to the JEE Main result 2022 rank list and final cut-off will be required to appear for the JEE (Advance) 2022 examination.