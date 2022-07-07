  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main Result 2022 Expected Soon; Check What Is Percentile Vs Percentage Marks

JEE Main Result 2022 Expected Soon; Check What Is Percentile Vs Percentage Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the IIT Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 result for session 1 exam. The NTA will also publish the JEE Main rank and final cut-off on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 7, 2022 1:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2022: Final Answer Key For Session 1 Out; Direct Link Here
NTA Reopens JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration; Details Here
JEE Main 2022 June Result Soon; Details On Tie-Breaking Rules Here
JEE Main 2022: Deadline For Answer Key Challenge Extended; Details Here
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Correction Window Closes Today; Know How To Make Changes
JEE Main Result 2022 Expected Soon; Check What Is Percentile Vs Percentage Marks
JEE Main Result 2022 Percentile Vs Percentage Marks
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the IIT Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 result for session 1 exam. The NTA will also publish the JEE Main rank and final cut-off on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will get shortlisted for JEE Advanced 2022 on the basis of JEE Main 2022 rank and final cut-off and will not use raw marks as scored by candidates. NTA will prepare the rank list and cut off marks by normalizing the percentile score obtained by the students. JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Latest: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile out of 300 score using JEE Main Rank Predictor . Use Now

A percentile score is based on the performance of a candidate in JEE Main examination. The marks secured by a student in JEE Main 2022 result will be transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session. A statement in the information brochure reads: “The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination.”

The NTA calculates the percentile scores up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect. The process also helps in reducing ties. Method to calculate the percentile score is provided below.

Formula: 100 X The number of candidates scored equal to or less than you in the session / Total number of candidates appeared in the session

The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate percentiles. This percentile score will be the normalized score for the examination and shall be used for the preparation of the merit lists.

Whereas, the percentage marks of a candidate is calculated by dividing the total of raw marks obtained by a candidate in the examination from the total maximum marks in the exam and multiplying the outcome by 100.

Formula: 100 X Total of the raw marks obtained by a candidate in the session / Total of maximum marks in each subject

The candidates who made it to the JEE Main result 2022 rank list and final cut-off will be required to appear for the JEE (Advance) 2022 examination.

Click here for more Education News
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG 2022 Begins Next Week; Exam Dates, Admit Card Details
CUET UG 2022 Begins Next Week; Exam Dates, Admit Card Details
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key Date, Time Announced; Know When
AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key Date, Time Announced; Know When
CLAT 2022 Second Allotment List Out; Direct Link To Check, Guidelines For Candidates
CLAT 2022 Second Allotment List Out; Direct Link To Check, Guidelines For Candidates
Delhi Government Schools To Soon Have CCTV Cameras Installed, Live Feed To Be Shared With Parents
Delhi Government Schools To Soon Have CCTV Cameras Installed, Live Feed To Be Shared With Parents
.......................... Advertisement ..........................