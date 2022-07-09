JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA Likely To Declare JEE Main June Session 1 Result Today; Cut-Off Ranks, Colleges
JEE Main 2022 Result: The JEE Main session 1 result 2022 will be announced for both Paper 1 (BE, Brech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). NTA will release the JEE Main exam result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2022 Exam Result: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1, or the June 2022 session result is likely to be announced today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has already released the JEE Main provisional final answer key for all the shifts of the tests on Wednesday, July 6. Since the JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated with each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores. Register here for JEE Main 2022 result updates, date, time, direct link, cut off marks.
Confirming the JEE Main 2022 June result date and time, sources in NTA on Friday, July 8 told Careers360: “JEE Main 2022 result is ready, and the result link is expected to be activated by July 9.” The JEE Main session 1 result 2022 will be announced for both Paper 1 (BE and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning).
The multiple-choice questions carried a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In JEE Main, if two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA scores, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock.
The JEE Main session 2 registration is underway. The candidates can apply on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in by today. The JEE Main session 2 is scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30, 2022.
