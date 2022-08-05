JEE Main Result 2022: Check What Is JEE Main Score Vs Rank

What Is JEE Main Score Vs Rank

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2022 for the July session on its official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once declared, Candidates can check their result using application number and date of birth. While the JEE Main scores will help aspirants to predict their rank, the engineering aspirants can use these ranks to check eligible colleges they will get from the marks secured. Based on the JEE Main rank, a candidate will get admission to various NIT, IIITs, and CFTIs. However, the candidates will get admission in IITs only on the basis of JEE Advanced marks.

The NTA will prepare the JEE Main 2022 rank list by normalizing the percentile score obtained by the students. The percentile score is calculated on the basis of the JEE Main marks. NTA calculates the percentile scores up to 7 decimal places. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate percentiles.

For example:- If a student has secured marks ranging from 300-292, NTA will calculate the percentile score on the basis of normalisation and placed him in the JEE Main rank list among 1-12 ranks.

The NTA calculates the percentile scores to avoid the bunching effect. The process also helps in reducing ties. Method to calculate the percentile score is provided below.

Formula: 100 X The number of candidates scored equal to or less than you in the session / Total number of candidates appeared in the session

Candidates can check and download their JEE Main 2022 rank card by following the step-by guide given here.

How To Download JEE Main 2022 Rank Card?