JEE Main Result 2022 Anytime Soon; Check Previous Year's Cut-Off
The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) result 2022 link for Session 1 is expected to be made live soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2022 scorecard on the official website.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
JEE Main Result 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) result 2022 link for Session 1 is expected to be made live soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2022 scorecard on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA will also release JEE Main 2022 cut-off marks for general category, reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC. Students willing to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 will be required to meet the cut-off. Last year the JEE Main cut-off for general category students was between 66.2214845 to 87.8950071 percentile. JEE Main Result 2022 Live Updates
Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Latest: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile out of 300 score using JEE Main Rank Predictor . Use Now
Don't Miss: JEE Main Cut off for IITs & NITs, Check Now
For Session 2: Just Study 32% of the JEE Main syllabus and Score up to 100% (Based on June'22 Session) . Download Now
Previous Year's JEE Main Cut-Off Marks
Category
Minimum Cut-Off Score
Maximum Cut-Off Score
EWS
66.2214845
87.8950071
OBC-NCL
68.0234447
87.8950071
SC
46.8825338
87.8950071
ST
34.6728999
87.8474721
UR
87.8992241
100.0000000
UR-PH
0.0096375
87.8273359
NTA calculates the percentile scores up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect. June session of JEE Main 2022 was conducted from June 20 to June 29, 2022. Now aspirants are eagerly waiting for their JEE Main result 2022. To download JEE Main 2022 scorecard, candidates need to log-in with their credentials- application Id, date of birth and captcha code.
How To Check JEE Main Result 2022
Go to JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the link that reads, 'JEE Main 2022 scorecard'
Enter log-in details - application number and date of birth
The JEE Main Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Download JEE scorecard for June session and print a copy for future use.