JEE Main Result 2022 Anytime Soon; Check Previous Year's Cut-Off

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) result 2022 link for Session 1 is expected to be made live soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2022 scorecard on the official website.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 11, 2022 12:59 am IST

JEE Main 2022 Previous Year's Cut Off
New Delhi:

JEE Main Result 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) result 2022 link for Session 1 is expected to be made live soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2022 scorecard on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA will also release JEE Main 2022 cut-off marks for general category, reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC. Students willing to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 will be required to meet the cut-off. Last year the JEE Main cut-off for general category students was between 66.2214845 to 87.8950071 percentile. JEE Main Result 2022 Live Updates

Previous Year's JEE Main Cut-Off Marks

Category

Minimum Cut-Off Score

Maximum Cut-Off Score

EWS

66.2214845

87.8950071

OBC-NCL

68.0234447

87.8950071

SC

46.8825338

87.8950071

ST

34.6728999

87.8474721

UR

87.8992241

100.0000000

UR-PH

0.0096375

87.8273359


NTA calculates the percentile scores up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect. June session of JEE Main 2022 was conducted from June 20 to June 29, 2022. Now aspirants are eagerly waiting for their JEE Main result 2022. To download JEE Main 2022 scorecard, candidates need to log-in with their credentials- application Id, date of birth and captcha code.

How To Check JEE Main Result 2022

Go to JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, 'JEE Main 2022 scorecard'

Enter log-in details - application number and date of birth

The JEE Main Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download JEE scorecard for June session and print a copy for future use.

