JEE Main Result 2022 Anytime Soon; Check Previous Year's Cut-Off

JEE Main Result 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) result 2022 link for Session 1 is expected to be made live soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2022 scorecard on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA will also release JEE Main 2022 cut-off marks for general category, reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC. Students willing to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 will be required to meet the cut-off. Last year the JEE Main cut-off for general category students was between 66.2214845 to 87.8950071 percentile. JEE Main Result 2022 Live Updates

Previous Year's JEE Main Cut-Off Marks

Category Minimum Cut-Off Score Maximum Cut-Off Score EWS 66.2214845 87.8950071 OBC-NCL 68.0234447 87.8950071 SC 46.8825338 87.8950071 ST 34.6728999 87.8474721 UR 87.8992241 100.0000000 UR-PH 0.0096375 87.8273359





NTA calculates the percentile scores up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect. June session of JEE Main 2022 was conducted from June 20 to June 29, 2022. Now aspirants are eagerly waiting for their JEE Main result 2022. To download JEE Main 2022 scorecard, candidates need to log-in with their credentials- application Id, date of birth and captcha code.

How To Check JEE Main Result 2022

Go to JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, 'JEE Main 2022 scorecard'

Enter log-in details - application number and date of birth

The JEE Main Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download JEE scorecard for June session and print a copy for future use.