JEE Main 2022 Result Live: NTA July Session Result Today; Direct Link, Scorecard Release Time

JEE Mains 2022 Result Live: NTA will announce JEE Main 2022 July session result today. Candidates can download scorecard on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in application number, date of birth

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 6, 2022 11:04 am IST

JEE Main 2022 Result Live: NTA July Session Result Today; Direct Link, Scorecard Release Time
JEE Main 2022 July session result today
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Main Result 2022 Live: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main result 2022 session 2 will be announced today, August 6, as informed by NTA official to Careers360. JEE Main 2022 scorecard will be available to download on the official website for JEE Main result 2022- jeemain.nta.nic.in, candidates can download the scorecard using application number, date of birth. Visit here for JEE Main Result 2022 session 2 updates direct link, cut off, rank predictor

Latest:  Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on June Percentile. Use Now
Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Don't Miss: Check JEE Main Cut off for Top IITs & NITs.  Click here
To download JEE Main 2022 scorecard on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in, click on the JEE Mains 2022 result link. Enter the login credentials- application number and date of birth. JEE Main session 2 result will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Main 2022 July session was held between July 25 and July 30 in two shifts. Along with the JEE Main result 2022 July session, the merit list and final answer key will also be released. The candidates who will successfully clear the JEE Main 2022 can apply for IIT JEE Advanced, the application process will commence from August 7.

Live updates

JEE Main Result Live: Session two result today; check cut-off, final answer key, merit list here

11:04 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Direct Link, Official Websites

  • nta.ac.in
  • ntaresults.nic.in
  • jeemain.nta.nic.in.


10:56 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

  1. Go to JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in
  2. Click on the JEE Main 2022 result direct link on the home page
  3. Log in with the required login details
  4. Submit it and JEE Mains result 2022 will display on the screen
  5. Download it and take a print for future use. 
10:39 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

How Many Students Appeared For JEE Mains 2022 Session 2?

A total of 6.29 lakh candidates appeared for JEE (Main) 2022 July session. The session two result will be announced on August 6, candidates can download scorecard on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

10:35 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 July Session Result Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two result today, August 6, NTA officials informed Careers360. Candidates can check and download the JEE Main result session 2 at website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, using application number, date of birth and security pin. Also Read

JEE Main question paper JEE Main 2022
