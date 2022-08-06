Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 July session result today

JEE Main Result 2022 Live: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main result 2022 session 2 will be announced today, August 6, as informed by NTA official to Careers360. JEE Main 2022 scorecard will be available to download on the official website for JEE Main result 2022- jeemain.nta.nic.in, candidates can download the scorecard using application number, date of birth. Visit here for JEE Main Result 2022 session 2 updates direct link, cut off, rank predictor

To download JEE Main 2022 scorecard on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in, click on the JEE Mains 2022 result link. Enter the login credentials- application number and date of birth. JEE Main session 2 result will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Main 2022 July session was held between July 25 and July 30 in two shifts. Along with the JEE Main result 2022 July session, the merit list and final answer key will also be released. The candidates who will successfully clear the JEE Main 2022 can apply for IIT JEE Advanced, the application process will commence from August 7.