JEE Main Result 2021 Tomorrow Or By Wednesday, Confirms Ministry: Report

JEE Main 2021 result will be released tomorrow or by Wednesday

JEE Main results 2021 will be announced tomorrow, or latest by Wednesday, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare has said. The registration for JEE Advanced 2021, which has already been deferred twice, will begin soon after the JEE Main results are declared, Mr Khare added, as per reports.

The last session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) concluded on September 2, and the results are yet to be announced. Due to the delay, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has once again postponed the registrations for their entrance test JEE Advanced. The registration was initially scheduled to begin on September 11.

Only the top 2.5 lakh ranked candidates from JEE Main are eligible to appear in JEE Advanced examination, which is slated to be conducted on October 3.

According to reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Ministry of Education said that the delay in the announcement of result is not associated with the CBI's probe into an alleged cheating scandal at a JEE Main exam centre in Sonepat, Haryana.

An official informed that Covid infection is one of the reasons for the delay, however, Mr Khare refused to comment on it.

This year, four sessions of JEE Main examinations were conducted, and students’ best score will be used for ranking purposes.

The JEE Main session 4 was initially scheduled to be held in May but it was delayed due to an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. The examination was then delayed again to ensure there is enough gap between the third and fourth sessions. S

The last session concluded on September 1, and the JEE Main provisional answer keys were released on September 6.

The final answer key, results and the all India ranks are will now be released latest by Wednesday.