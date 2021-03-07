JEE Main Result Today: Know How To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main 2021 result for the February session today, 'in a few hours', confirms Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2021) result for the February session will be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. The entrance test began on February 23 and continued till February 26. JEE Main was held in two shifts every day for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in the participating institutions across the country. To check the JEE Main February 2021 result, candidates have to key in their JEE Main login IDs-- application numbers and passwords or dates of birth at the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, as many as 6,61,776 candidates have registered for the JEE Main 2021 February session. As per NTA data, 95 per cent of candidates have appeared for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and 81.2 per cent of the candidates appeared in Paper 2 (BArch/ BPlanning).

Steps To Download JEE Main Results

Once released, candidates will be able to download JEE Main result 2021 following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result link -- "View result/Scorecard" link

Step 3: Login using JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth

Step 4: The result will be displayed on a new window

Step 5: Download the JEE Main February 2021 result and take a print of it

The result of JEE Main will decide the candidates’ eligibility for JEE Advanced 2021, however, the All-India Rank (AIR) or merit list will be compiled only after all four sessions of JEE Main are over.

NTA will conduct three more sessions of JEE Main this year -- in March, April and May. The registration for the March 2021 session has concluded and the examination will be conducted from March 15 to 18, 2021. NTA has recently announced that it will add three more exam centres – one in India and two abroad – for the upcoming sessions.

