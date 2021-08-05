JEE Main Result 2021 Soon, Check Last Year’s BTech In Computer Science Cut Off At IIITs, NITs
JEE Main 2021 result: BTech in Computer Science is one of the most popular programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to study BTech in Computer Science will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).
Results of the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will be declared soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The third session and special exams for flood-affected students are over and the results are expected anytime now. However, before JEE Main 2021 results, the NTA will release the final answer key. There will be one more session of the exam after which the all India rank list will be published. JEE Main is used for admission to NITs, IIITs among other institutions. The top candidates sit for JEE Advanced.
BTech in Computer Science is one of the most popular programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to study BTech in Computer Science will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Registration begins after the JEE Advanced exam.
The 2021 cut-off marks and ranks for admission to BTech in Computer Science will be revealed during JoSAA counselling results. Aspirants can check last year’s closing ranks for IITs and NITs here:
JEE Main 2020: BTech In Computer Science Cut Off Ranks For IIITs, NITs
NIT Agartala: 63,805
NIT Calicut: 9,703
NIT Delhi: 12,311
NIT Durgapur: 16,406
NIT Goa: 22,712
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior: 8,722
IIIT Kota: 22,320
IIIT Guwahati: 21,096
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar: 10,635
Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur: 3,894
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal: 8,292
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad: 4,222
NIT Hamirpur: 20,494
IIIT Kalyani: 36,362
NIT Karnataka, Surathkal: 3,115
NIT Meghalaya: 1,23,163
IIIT Kilohrad: 17,628
NIT Nagaland: 11,156
NIT Patna: 15,617
IIIT Una: 30,776
NIT Puducherry: 94,424
NIT Raipur: 18,745
IIIT Sri City: 28,394
NIT Sikkim: 3,29,823
NIT Arunachal Pradesh: 59,180
IIIT Vadodara: 21,250
NIT Jamshedpur: 12,995
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram: 17,414
NIT Manipur: 2,38,099
NIT Mizoram: 4,92,513
NIT Rourkela: 9,816
NIT Silchar: 32,609
NIT Srinagar: 33,374
NIT Tiruchirappalli: 4,728
NIT Uttarakhand: 25,305
NIT Warangal: 2,043
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat: 6,076
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur: 5,967
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh: 14,075
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur: 11,299
Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacture Jabalpur: 15,413
IIIT Manipur: 41,632
IIIT Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli: 21,354
IIIT Dharwad: 34,219
Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh: 32,039
IIIT Kottayam: 35,429
IIIT Ranchi: 32,673
IIIT Nagpur: 29,713
IIIT Pune: 20,999
IIIT Bhagalpur: 39,089
IIIT Bhopal: 28,443
IIIT Surat: 22,325
IIIT Agartala: 39,147
IIIT Raichur, Karnataka: 23,511
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Vadodara International Campus Diu (IIITVICD): 30,298