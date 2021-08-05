Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 result: Last year’s BTech in CSc cut offs at IIITs, NITs (representational)

Results of the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will be declared soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The third session and special exams for flood-affected students are over and the results are expected anytime now. However, before JEE Main 2021 results, the NTA will release the final answer key. There will be one more session of the exam after which the all India rank list will be published. JEE Main is used for admission to NITs, IIITs among other institutions. The top candidates sit for JEE Advanced.

BTech in Computer Science is one of the most popular programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to study BTech in Computer Science will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Registration begins after the JEE Advanced exam.

The 2021 cut-off marks and ranks for admission to BTech in Computer Science will be revealed during JoSAA counselling results. Aspirants can check last year’s closing ranks for IITs and NITs here:

JEE Main 2020: BTech In Computer Science Cut Off Ranks For IIITs, NITs