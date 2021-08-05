  • Home
JEE Main 2021 result: BTech in Computer Science is one of the most popular programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to study BTech in Computer Science will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 5, 2021 5:41 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JEE Main 2021 result: Last year’s BTech in CSc cut offs at IIITs, NITs (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Results of the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will be declared soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The third session and special exams for flood-affected students are over and the results are expected anytime now. However, before JEE Main 2021 results, the NTA will release the final answer key. There will be one more session of the exam after which the all India rank list will be published. JEE Main is used for admission to NITs, IIITs among other institutions. The top candidates sit for JEE Advanced.

Applications Update: UPES applications closing soon | 97% Placements record | JEE scores accepted  APPLY NOWRecommended: Free Download JEE Main Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

BTech in Computer Science is one of the most popular programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to study BTech in Computer Science will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Registration begins after the JEE Advanced exam.

The 2021 cut-off marks and ranks for admission to BTech in Computer Science will be revealed during JoSAA counselling results. Aspirants can check last year’s closing ranks for IITs and NITs here:

JEE Main 2020: BTech In Computer Science Cut Off Ranks For IIITs, NITs

  1. NIT Agartala: 63,805

  2. NIT Calicut: 9,703

  3. NIT Delhi: 12,311

  4. NIT Durgapur: 16,406

  5. NIT Goa: 22,712

  6. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior: 8,722

  7. IIIT Kota: 22,320

  8. IIIT Guwahati: 21,096

  9. Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar: 10,635

  10. Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur: 3,894

  11. Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal: 8,292

  12. Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad: 4,222

  13. NIT Hamirpur: 20,494

  14. IIIT Kalyani: 36,362

  15. NIT Karnataka, Surathkal: 3,115

  16. NIT Meghalaya: 1,23,163

  17. IIIT Kilohrad: 17,628

  18. NIT Nagaland: 11,156

  19. NIT Patna: 15,617

  20. IIIT Una: 30,776

  21. NIT Puducherry: 94,424

  22. NIT Raipur: 18,745

  23. IIIT Sri City: 28,394

  24. NIT Sikkim: 3,29,823

  25. NIT Arunachal Pradesh: 59,180

  26. IIIT Vadodara: 21,250

  27. NIT Jamshedpur: 12,995

  28. Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram: 17,414

  29. NIT Manipur: 2,38,099

  30. NIT Mizoram: 4,92,513

  31. NIT Rourkela: 9,816

  32. NIT Silchar: 32,609

  33. NIT Srinagar: 33,374

  34. NIT Tiruchirappalli: 4,728

  35. NIT Uttarakhand: 25,305

  36. NIT Warangal: 2,043

  37. Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat: 6,076

  38. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur: 5,967

  39. National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh: 14,075

  40. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur: 11,299

  41. Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacture Jabalpur: 15,413

  42. IIIT Manipur: 41,632

  43. IIIT Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli: 21,354

  44. IIIT Dharwad: 34,219

  45. Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh: 32,039

  46. IIIT Kottayam: 35,429

  47. IIIT Ranchi: 32,673

  48. IIIT Nagpur: 29,713

  49. IIIT Pune: 20,999

  50. IIIT Bhagalpur: 39,089

  51. IIIT Bhopal: 28,443

  52. IIIT Surat: 22,325

  53. IIIT Agartala: 39,147

  54. IIIT Raichur, Karnataka: 23,511

  55. Indian Institute of Information Technology, Vadodara International Campus Diu (IIITVICD): 30,298

