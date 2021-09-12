  • Home
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Session 4 Result, Cut-Offs Expected Today

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result: As registration for JEE Advanced begins tomorrow, students can expect the qualifying exam result anytime today. Jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in are the two official websites to get JEE Main result.

Updated: Sep 12, 2021 11:57 am IST

JEE Main 2021 result expected today @jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Live: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result is expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, September 12. As registration for JEE Advanced begins tomorrow, students can expect the qualifying exam result anytime today. Jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in are the two official websites to get JEE Main result.

Login credentials for JEE Main 2021 session 4 result are application number and date of birth. Category-wise cut off marks, all India rank list will also be published along with results. The NTA is expected to first release the final answer key and after that announce results.

JEE Main 2021 result session 4 live updates here

Live updates

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result: As registration for JEE Advanced begins tomorrow, students can expect the qualifying exam result anytime today. Jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in are the two official websites to get JEE Main result.

11:57 AM IST
Sept. 12, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2021 final answer key before releasing the result of JEE Main 4th session. The result is based on the final answer key, students can use it to calculate a rough score for JEE Mains 2021. 



11:52 AM IST
Sept. 12, 2021

JEE Main 2021 4th Session Result: How To Check

Here's how to check JEE Mains 2021 result once it is released on the official websites:

  1. Go to JEE Main website- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- ntaresults.nic.in 
  2. Click on the JEE Main 2021 result direct link 
  3. Key in the required login details
  4. JEE Mains result 2021 for August session will appear on screen
11:37 AM IST
Sept. 12, 2021

What Are The New Dates For JEE Advanced 2021?

JEE Advanced 2021 registration will began from Tomorrow, September 13 as per the schedule declared on the official website. Students can register themselves till October 19 (5 pm).

11:27 AM IST
Sept. 12, 2021

JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Update

JEE Advanced 2021 registration process is slated to begin tomorrow, September 13. Top 2,50,000 students who qualify JEE Mains 2021 can apply for JEE Advanced through the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. 

11:23 AM IST
Sept. 12, 2021

Where To Check JEE Mains 2021 Result

JEE Main 2021 results are likely to release today, students can check the results on the official websites of JEE and NTA:

  1. jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. nta.ac.in
  3. ntaresults.nic.in
11:18 AM IST
Sept. 12, 2021

JEE Mains 2021 Result Date, Time

JEE Main 4th session 2021 result is expected today because registrations for JEE Advanced 2021 begins tomorrow. However, JEE Mains administering authority National Testing Agency (NTA) has not made any official statement on the date and time of JEE Main 2021 result. 

11:12 AM IST
Sept. 12, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Result For 4th Session Expected Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2021) session four today, September 12 on official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.

JEE Main Result 2021 JEE Main 2021 Result
