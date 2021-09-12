Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 result expected today @jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in (representational)

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Live: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result is expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, September 12. As registration for JEE Advanced begins tomorrow, students can expect the qualifying exam result anytime today. Jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in are the two official websites to get JEE Main result.

Login credentials for JEE Main 2021 session 4 result are application number and date of birth. Category-wise cut off marks, all India rank list will also be published along with results. The NTA is expected to first release the final answer key and after that announce results.

JEE Main 2021 result session 4 live updates here