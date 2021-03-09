JEE Main Result 2021: Odisha CM Congratulates State Topper, Qualified Candidates

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) result was declared on Monday, March 8. The National Testing Agency (NTA) website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, has published the JEE Main results for the February 2021 session in 10 days. Congratulating the topper of Odisha, Gautam Das and all the qualified candidates, the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: “Greetings and congratulations to Gautam Das, who topped from Odisha in the IIT-JEE Main exams and to all the successful candidates. I wish you all the best for future endeavours.”

ଆଇଆଇଟି-ଜେଇଇ ମେନ୍ ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଟପ୍ପର ହୋଇଥିବା ଗୌତମ ଦାସ ଏବଂ ସଫଳତା ହାସଲ କରିଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ପରୀକ୍ଷାର୍ଥୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ଆଗାମୀ ଦିନରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର ଆହୁରି ସଫଳତା ଏବଂ ଉଜ୍ଜ୍ୱଳ ଭବିଷ୍ୟତ କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 9, 2021

The exam was held between February 23 and February 26 in multiple shifts for around 6.6 lakh students. Of them six students have obtained 100 percentile marks. Two Delhi boys, Pravar Kataria and Rajim Prabal Das, Rajasthan's Saket Jha, Guramrit Singh of Chandigarh, Maharashtra’s Siddhant Mukherjee and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat have scored 100 percentile marks.

Candidates can download the JEE Main scorecard from the NTA website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA scorecard contains details including the candidate’s name, roll number, NTA score, and other information. NTA has released two links on its official website to download the Paper 1 result. Based on the results of the JEE Main, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced for admission into the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).