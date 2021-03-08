JEE Main Result 2021: No Re-Checking Of Results, Scorecard

The JEE Main result has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official websites-- jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. All the candidates must take note that NTA does not allow re-evaluation or re-checking of the JEE Main result 2021. “There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained,” the information bulletin of JEE Main 2021 mentioned.

The JEE Main result 2021 scorecard mentions candidates’ total marks scored in the first attempt, subject-wise scores and personal details such as candidate name, parents name, application number etc.

The JEE Main result can be downloaded till 90 days from the date of declaration. The scorecards will be available on the official website during the duration.

If two students score the same marks in JEE Mains result 2021, a higher percentile score obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry will be considered, respectively. If the deadlock still remains the same, the candidate whose age is more will be considered.

Based on the performance in the BE/BTech of JEE Main 2021, a number of top candidates as per the requirement of JEE Advanced (including all categories) will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021.

A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in consecutive years irrespective of whether or not he/she passed the qualifying examination. The candidates, who have attempted JEE Main/JEE Advanced in 2020 or earlier, are not eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021.