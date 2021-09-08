JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Final Answer Key Released, Result Expected Shortly
NTA has released the JEE Main 2021 final answer key and now the JEE Main result 2021 is expected to be released soon. The link for individual JEE Main 2021 scorecards will be made available at the NTA official site -jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main Result 2021: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main result 2021 soon and the link for individual JEE Main scorecards will be made available at the NTA official site -jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their JEE Main 2021 result using their application number and password. NTA has released the JEE Main final answer key and going with the past trends, the result is likely to be released soon. Soon after the declaration of JEE Main Result 2021, candidates can apply for JoSSA counselling for admission to IIITs, NITs, CFTIs. The top 2,50,000 candidates will appear in the IIT admission test -- JEE Advanced 2021 and those who want to study BArch in IITs will appear in the Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE Advanced AAT 2021).
This year, the JEE Main examination was held in four sessions. The NTA will now release the percentile score of the candidate calculated based on this formula: (100 X Number of candidates appeared in the session with a raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/Total number of the candidates appearing in the session. The overall merit or ranking will be based on the percentile scores of the total raw scores.
Follow JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE Updates Here:
To check JEE Main result 2021, follow the steps mentioned below: 1. Go to the NTA's official site-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 2. Click on the 'JEE Main Result 2021' link. 3. Enter your login credentials. 4. Submit and view result in the next page.
JEE Main 2021 Marking Scheme
As per the new JEE Main 2021 exam pattern, Paper 1 has a total of 90 questions, 25 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. Candidates were required to attempt only 75 questions. For every right answer, four marks were awarded and for every wrong answers marked, one mark was cut.
JEE Advanced Registrations Will Begin After JEE Main Result Will Be Declared
Those who fall under the top 2,50,000 qualified students can apply for JEE Advanced 2021. If the students wish for admission into the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), he or she needs to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 exam. The entrance examination has two papers and the required cut-off has to be met for a higher chance of admissions.
JEE Main 2021 Result: Easy Ways To Check The JEE Main Result
Once announced, students can check JEE Main 2021 result by following these steps:
1. Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on "view scorecard/result".
3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin. Submit and view result on the next page.
JEE Main Result 2021: Final Answer Key Released
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2021 final answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check the final answer key and calculate their probable score.
JEE Main Result 2021: NTA Expected To Release Result Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will release the JEE Main result 2021 session 4 today. Candidates can check the JEE Main result on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.