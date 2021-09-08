Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 result is expected to be released soon. The final answer key has already been released

JEE Main Result 2021: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main result 2021 soon and the link for individual JEE Main scorecards will be made available at the NTA official site -jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their JEE Main 2021 result using their application number and password. NTA has released the JEE Main final answer key and going with the past trends, the result is likely to be released soon. Soon after the declaration of JEE Main Result 2021, candidates can apply for JoSSA counselling for admission to IIITs, NITs, CFTIs. The top 2,50,000 candidates will appear in the IIT admission test -- JEE Advanced 2021 and those who want to study BArch in IITs will appear in the Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE Advanced AAT 2021).

This year, the JEE Main examination was held in four sessions. The NTA will now release the percentile score of the candidate calculated based on this formula: (100 X Number of candidates appeared in the session with a raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/Total number of the candidates appearing in the session. The overall merit or ranking will be based on the percentile scores of the total raw scores.

