JEE Main LIVE: Result, final answer soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main result 2021 will be declared anytime soon today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the JEE Main result, NTA will also release the final answer key, cut-off and all India ranks. Since the JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated with each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be considered qualified for applying to JEE Advanced. The online registration process for JEE Advanced will start in the afternoon today, September 13.JEE Advanced is held for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE Main 2021 result live updates here