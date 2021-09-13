JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE: Cut-Off, Merit Lists Releasing Soon, JEE Advanced Registration Begins Today
JEE Main Result Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the JEE Main result, NTA will also release the final answer key, cut-off and all India ranks.
JEE Main result 2021 will be declared anytime soon today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the JEE Main result, NTA will also release the final answer key, cut-off and all India ranks. Since the JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated with each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores.
The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be considered qualified for applying to JEE Advanced. The online registration process for JEE Advanced will start in the afternoon today, September 13.JEE Advanced is held for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
JEE Main 2021 result live updates here
Live updates
Steps to check JEE Main 2021 result Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in Step 2: Click on the result link displayed on the homepage Step 3: Enter your login details Step 4: Submit to check results
JEE Main Result 2021: No Age Factor In Tie-Breaking Policy
JEE Main Result 2021: No Provision For Re-Evaluation
NTA will not allow the students to re-evaluate the JEE Main 2021 results. Unlike the answer keys which can be challenged for errors and discrepancies, JEE Main result cannot be challenged.
JEE Main 2021 Result: Credentials Required To Check Result
- Application number
- Date of birth
- Password
JEE Mains 2021 Cut Off Criteria
- Last year's exam trends
- Number of seats offered by the participating institutions
- Number of candidates appearing for the JEE Main exam
- Difficulty level of exam
JEE Main 2021 Result Official Websites
- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- ntaresults.nic.in
- nta.ac.in
JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins Today At Jeeadv.ac.in: How To Apply
- Go to the JEE Advanced 2021 official website - jeeadv.ac.in
- On the homepage, register with contact details and login again with JEE Main 2021 id and password
- Fill the JEE Advanced 2021 application form
- Upload scanned documents
- Pay the JEE Advanced application fee online
- Submit and save the application form for future use
JEE Main Result 2021 Likely Today At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
The result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2021 will likely be declared today at jeemain.nta.nic.in.