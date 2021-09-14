JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 LIVE: NTA Likely To Release Result Link, Cut-Off Shortly
JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main Session 4 results 2021 today at 10 PM at the official NTA website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresult.nic.in.
JEE Main Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main Session 4 results 2021 today at the official NTA website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Session 4 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1. The JEE Main session 4 result time (expected) is 10 PM, according to reports. On September 6, the NTA had released the provisional answer keys and question paper on the NTA website jeemain.nta.nic.in. For the last 13 days, the JEE Mains session 4 result is awaited by over 7.32 lakh students. Besides the official website of JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in, JEE Mains 2021 result link will also be activated on the ntaresults.nic.in. Students will need their application number, date of birth and password to access the JEE Main session 4 result link. Click here for JEE Main result 2021
The JEE Advanced registration was slated to begin from September 11 but it was postponed to September 13 due to a delay in the declaration of JEE Mains result. The registration has not begun yet and JEE Mains results are expected to be out soon. Soon after the release of JEE Mains 2021 result, the registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 will commence on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Top 2.5 lakh students who meet JEE Mains 2021 cut-off will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021.
Follow JEE Main 2021 result live updates here:
JEE Main 2021 Result Today: The NTA had released a provisional JEE Main 2021 session 4 answer key on September 6. On September 8, it released a "final answer key as on 06.09.2021". There has been no intimation of a final JEE Main answer key since.
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Time
JEE Mains 2021 conducting body NTA has not released any official date or time for the declaration of JEE Main result. Twitter users are tagging NTA Twitter handle and asking them about the release of results.
JEE Main Result 2021: Cut-off Scores Last Year
In 2020, the JEE Main result qualifying cut-off percentile for the general category candidate was 90.3765335.
JEE Mains 2021 Result Update
JEE Mains 2021 results are expected to release anytime soon, students will be required to enter their application number, date of birth, and password to check the results.
JEE Mains 2021: Top 5 IITs As Per NIRF Ranking 2021
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
JEE Mains 2021: Eligibility Criteria For BArch Courses
NTA JEE Mains Result: Cut-offs For BTech Computer Science At NITs Last Year
The NTA JEE Mains result 2021 are coming tonight. Last year, the highest cut-off score for admission to BTech Computer Science at a National Institute to Technology was at NIT Warangal followed by NIT Karnataka, Surathkal.
Ntaresults.nic.in Result 2021: NTA Has A New Tie-Break Policy
Till last year, age was a factor in determining rank where all other scores were equal. This time, age is no longer part of NTA's tie-break policy for either JEE Main result 2021 or NEET 2021.
JEE Main Result 2021: Result Via Digilocker
The JEE Main result 2021 can be obtained via the government's online document repository, Digilocker as well at digilocker.gov.in.
- * Find "Education" section on the homepage
- * Click on "View All"
- * Search for "National Testing Agency"
- * Find "NTA Marksheets"
JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Update
JEE Advanced 2021 registration was to begin on September 13 but it did not begin due to delay in release of JEE Mains 2021 result and students were asked to keep checking the website for updates.
JEE Main Result 2021: Five Elements In The NTA Scorecard
There is no provision to challenge the JEE Main Result 2021 scorecard.
How Many Students Applied For JEE Mains 2021 Session 4
Around 7.32 lakh students applied for JEE Mains 2021 and it was conducted by the NTA on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2.
JEE Main Result 2021: India's Top Engineering College
According to the recently-declared NIRF Rankings 2021, India's best engineering college is IIT Madras.
JEE Main Result: JEE Advanced 2021 Registration
The Registrar, IIT Kharagpur had earlier told Careers360 that the JEE Advanced 2021 registration would start soon after the JEE Main result 2021 is declared. IIT Kharagpur is the organising body. Registration was meant to start on September 11 and then on September 13 but was postponed twice due to delay in JEE Main result.
JEE Advanced 2021 Registration To Begin After JEE Mains Result
As the JEE Mains 2021 result will be declared, the registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 will begin on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Top 2.5 lakh rank holders of JEE Mains 2021 will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced.
JEE Main Result 2021: Direct Link
The link at which JEE Main Result 2021 will be available is at ntaresults.nic.in. Currently, the result page has results for the previous three sessions:
JEE Mains 2021: Merit Criteria
NTA will determine JEE Main 2021 merit through the following criteria:
JEE Main Result 2021: Session 4 Result For 7.32 Lakh
The JEE Main result is expected tonight at ntaresults.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. While the NTA scores will be declared for just JEE Main result 2021 session 4, the rank-list will cover all four sessions. These were the number of candidates to register for each session this year:
- JEE Main 2021 Session 1: 6,61 Lakh
- JEE Main 2021 Session 2: 6.19 Lakh
- JEE Main 2021 Session 3: 7.09 Lakh
- JEE Main 2021 Session 4: 7.32 Lakh
JEE Main 2021: Required Credentials To Check The Result
JEE Main 2021 result is expected to release soon and students who appeared for the examination can check their result through the following credentials once released.
- Application number
- Date of birth
- Password
JEE Main 2021 Result: Where To Check
JEE Main 2021 result for the fourth session will be declared on the official websites of JEE mains and NTA:
- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- ntaresults.nic.in
- nta.ac.in
JEE Main 2021 Result Date, Time
JEE Main 2021 result is expected to be declared today on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, NTA has not declared any official time or date for the release of the result.