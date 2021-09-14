JEE Main result 2021 releasing shortly at jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main Session 4 results 2021 today at the official NTA website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Session 4 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1. The JEE Main session 4 result time (expected) is 10 PM, according to reports. On September 6, the NTA had released the provisional answer keys and question paper on the NTA website jeemain.nta.nic.in. For the last 13 days, the JEE Mains session 4 result is awaited by over 7.32 lakh students. Besides the official website of JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in, JEE Mains 2021 result link will also be activated on the ntaresults.nic.in. Students will need their application number, date of birth and password to access the JEE Main session 4 result link. Click here for JEE Main result 2021

The JEE Advanced registration was slated to begin from September 11 but it was postponed to September 13 due to a delay in the declaration of JEE Mains result. The registration has not begun yet and JEE Mains results are expected to be out soon. Soon after the release of JEE Mains 2021 result, the registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 will commence on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Top 2.5 lakh students who meet JEE Mains 2021 cut-off will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021.

