The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of JEE Main 2021 July examination.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 6, 2021 8:07 pm IST

JEE Main result 2021 July session announced
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of JEE Main 2021 July examination. The exam was conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27 and a total of 7.09 lakh candidates had registered for it. The July session of JEE Main exam was conducted throughout India, across 334 cities and 828 centres.

Candidates can check and download the JEE Main result from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to officials, NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.

The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.

The examination was conducted for the second time in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu).

Starting this year, the exam will be conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. While the first phase was conducted in February followed by the second and third phase in March and July, the final phase will be held this month.

As per NTA data, 6,19,638 lakh candidates had registered for the March session examination which was held in six slots.

The NTA had released the result of the first session (held in February) on March 8 in which six candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile.

The candidates will be able to take admissions in Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) on the basis of the JEE Main result.

