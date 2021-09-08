  • Home
JEE Main Result 2021: How NTA Will Rank Two Students Scoring Same Marks

JEE Mains Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) allots marks to the candidates on the basis of their performances in the test and following a normalisation procedure.

Written By Mridusmita Deku | Updated: Sep 8, 2021 3:49 pm IST

JEE Main tie-breaking rules
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 4 result will be announced anytime soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key for all the shifts of the tests today, September 8. Since the JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated with each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores.

The JEE Main paper comprised -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Each subject had multiple choice questions of 4 marks each and numerical based questions. The multiple choice questions carried a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In JEE Main, if two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA scores, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock in this order --

JEE Main 2021 Results: Tie Breaking Procedure

  1. Candidates with higher marks in Mathematics will be prefered, followed by

  2. NTA score in Physics, followed by

  3. NTA score in Chemistry

  4. If the tie remains, the candidate with a lesser ratio of negative to positive response will be preferred.

In 2020 however, the tie-breaking method for JEE Main Engineering paper was: candidates with higher NTA scores in Mathematics will be given preference, followed by NTA scores in Physics, and Chemistry. If the tie remains, candidates with less proportion of negative responses will be preferred, followed by candidates older in Age. Similar methods were used for BArch and BPlanning papers as well.

