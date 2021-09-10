JEE Main Result 2021: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) On JoSSA Counselling

JEE Main Result 2021: Check Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on JoSSA counselling here

Soon after the JEE Main 2021 result is declared, candidates will be notified about the online counselling process of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Based on the rank secured in JEE Main 2021 and JEE Advanced 2021, candidates will be admitted through the JoSAA counselling 2021 the to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Check JoSSA counselling 2021 FQQs here:

JEE Main 2021: Will PIO Or OCI Card Holders Get Admission Through JoSAA?

Yes. The candidates who are PIO or OCI card holders will be eligible to apply for admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs based on their JEE Main 2021 ranks. In IITs, candidates can apply on the basis of their rank in JEE Advanced 2021.

The JEE Main 2021 result is likely to be released today. The registrations for JEE Advanced 2021 will commence tomorrow, as per the schedule shared on the official site.

JEE Main 2021: What’s The Eligibility Criteria Of JoSAA 2021 Counselling?

Candidates should have qualified JEE Main 2021to be eligible for the JoSSA 2021 counselling.

Note: Each academic programme in the associated institutes has additional requirements which candidates need to satisfy to get admission.

JEE Main 2021: What To Do If You Miss JoSAA Counselling

Those willing to enrol in one of the undergraduate programmes in IITs, IIITs, NITs or GFTIs fail to attend JoSAA counselling rounds, their admission will be forfeited.

JEE Main 2021: When’s JoSAA Document Verification Round Held?

Once a candidate accepts an allotted seat in any round of the JoSAA counselling, he or she will be required to report at the center and participate in the documents verification round.

JEE Main 2021: What’s Dual Reporting In JoSSA Counselling?

In case of seat allotment changes from NIT+s system to IITs (and vice versa), a candidate gas to report two times. Once locked, the choices cannot be modified.

JEE Main 2021: What’s The ‘Withdraw Option’

Those who have already accepted a seat can withdraw (the seat) by reporting at a center up to sixth round of seat allocation.