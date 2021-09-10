JEE Main 2021 4th session result date updates (representational)

The National Testing Agency is likely to declare results of JEE Main 2021 session 4 exam today, September 10, on the official websites – jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Students will be required to fill in their roll number and other details as mentioned on the JEE Main admit card to check their result.

Registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 will begin from September 11 on the official website and therefore, 4th session result of the main exam is expected to be announced today.

NTA will also release cut-offs and the list of all India toppers along with session 4 results. Candidates will be offered admission on the basis of their choices and All India Ranks(AIR) of JEE Main 2021 through a Seat Allocation Process that will be administered by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) or the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

NTA will not entertain any revaluation or re-checking of JEE Main 2021 result. So, the result which is declared today will be final.

Around 7.32 lakh students had appeared for the fourth attempt of JEE Main 2021. Students who come in top 2,50,000 rank will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Counselling 2021 will begin shortly and students will be required to register themselves for counselling to get admission counselling 2021 and get their seats in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Central Funded Technical Institutes(CFTIs).

JEE Main exam was held in four seasons in 2021, the fourth session of the exam concluded on September 2. JEE Main third session 2021 exam was held in July and in all three sessions held previously the highest number of 100 percentile was secured in the third session, 17 students in third secured a perfect 100 percentile score in the exam. JEE Main session 2 which was held in march has 13 students who scored 100 percentile. The first session of JEE Mains 2021 was held in February and 6 students achieved 100 percentile in the exam.

JEE Main 2021 4th session exams were conducted by NTA on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2.