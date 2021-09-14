JEE Main 2021 Result Expected To Be Declared Today Or Tomorrow

JEE Main results likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main 2021 result for Session 4 along with all India ranks and cut-off marks compiled for all the sessions today. According to Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare, NTA will announce the result of the JEE Main 2021 today, or latest by tomorrow, Wednesday.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here

To access JEE Main 2021 result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in with their application numbers or dates of birth.

NTA will be releasing the JEE Main All India Ranks (AIR) compiled for all the sessions along with the NTA JEE Main results. In case the candidates have appeared for JEE Main more than once and manage to qualify each time, their best out of all the attempts will be considered for the merit list.

As per reports, NTA, which administers JEE Main, and the Ministry of Education said that the delay in the announcement of JEE Main 2021 result is not associated with the CBI's probe into an alleged cheating scandal at one of the JEE Main exam centres.

An official said Covid infection of the NTA officials is also one of the reasons for the delay in declaring JEE Main 2021 results. However, Mr Khare refused to comment on it.

In response to the delay in releasing JEE Main 2021 result, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has once again postponed the registrations for JEE Advanced. Originally scheduled to start from September 11, the JEE Advanced online application was first postponed till September 13.

To be considered qualified for JEE Advanced, an applicant must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful JEE Main candidates.