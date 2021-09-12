JEE Main Result 2021 Expected Today, JEE Advanced Registration Begins Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 session 4 exams were conducted in August-September (representational)

JEE Main Result 2021: As registration for the IIT admission test, JEE Advanced 2021, begins tomorrow, September 13, result of the qualifying exam, JEE Main 2021, is expected today, September 12, at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Advanced registration was postponed earlier this week due to the delay in JEE Main result 2021. The alternative website to get JEE Main result is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To download results, candidates will have to use the combination of either their application number and password or application number and date of birth in the login window.

The entrance exam was conducted in four sessions this year. The first two sessions took place as per the schedule and the remaining two had to be postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

JEE Main 2021 session 4 exams were conducted in August-September.

Along with fourth session results, category-wise cut-offs and the list of top rank holders will be published. In the last three sessions, 36 students secured the perfect 100 percentile score and are competing for top spots on the rank list.

After session 4 results, more names may be added to the list of 100 percentile scorers.

The top 2.5 lakh students from the country and eligible foreign candidates will appear for the JEE Advanced exam on October 3.

Last year’s JEE Advanced candidates who were absent in the exam due to Covid-related restrictions have also been allowed to appear for the exam this year.