JEE Main Result 2021: Scored Low In February Exam? Here’s What You Can Do

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2021 results for the February session. Engineering aspirants who believe they have scored low in the first session will have three more chances to improve their NTA scores. Held twice-a-year till 2020, JEE Main will be conducted in four rounds this year. The subsequent sessions will be held in March, April and May, 2021.

Students can appear in all the sessions. The best of the candidate’s scores in JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit. The final JEE Main result will be declared after NTA concludes JEE in May 2021.

Follow JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates Here

JEE Main 2021: Application For Next Session

Candidates with low NTA scores can apply for the subsequent sessions to improve their marks. NTA has closed the application window for the JEE Main March 2021 session on Saturday, March 6. The examinations will commence from March 15. The application window for the April and May session will be opened shortly after the exams are held in the previous sessions.

Candidates also have the option to withdraw from any session. If the candidates withdraw from a particular round of JEE Main 2021, NTA will refund their exam fee for that round. There is also the option of carrying forward the JEE Main exam fee. If the fee has been paid for one session but the candidate wants to appear for a later one, the option of carrying forward can also be applied.

JEE Main May 2021 And Board Exams

The JEE Main May 2021 session, tentatively scheduled to be held between May 24 and May 28, will clash with their Class 12 board exams including CBSE board and other board exams. The testing agency has asked the engineering aspirants who will be affected by this overlap in the exam period to submit their exam roll numbers and the name of the board when the JEE Main May 2021 application window opens.