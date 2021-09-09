JEE Main Result 2021 Live: NTA To Declare JEE Main Session 4 Result Soon; Updates On Cut-Off, All India Ranks
JEE Main Session 4 result is expected soon. Follow live updates here.
The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 4, or the August session result will be announced anytime soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key for all the shifts of the tests on Wednesday, September 8. Since the JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated with each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores.
The multiple-choice questions carried a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In JEE Main, if two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA scores, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock.
Live updates
How To Check NTA JEE Main Result 2021: 1. Go to the NTA's official site-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 2. Click on the 'JEE Main Result 2021' link. 3. Enter login credentials. 4. Submit and view JEE Main NTA result.
JEE Main Result 2021 August Session: No Re-Checking Of Results, Scorecard
NTA does not allow re-evaluation or re-checking of the NTA JEE Main result 2021. JEE Main 2021 results August session are likely to be declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon.
JEE Main 2021 Result At Jeemain.nta.nic.in: Here's How To Download Scorecards
- On the result login window, select the session – session 4
- Enter application number, date of birth, security pin
- Submit the details to get NTA JEE Main result
JEE Main 2021 Result: How NTA Will Rank Two Students Scoring Same Marks
JEE Main 2021 Results: Tie-Breaking Procedure
Candidates with higher marks in Mathematics will be prefered, followed by
NTA score in Physics, followed by
NTA score in Chemistry
If the tie remains, the candidate with a lesser ratio of negative to positive response will be preferred
JEE Main Result 2021 Likely Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Key Points On NTA Scorecard
- Individual NTA scorecards will be released for each qualifying student
- Once the NTA releases the JEE Main score cards, the BTech, BArch and BPlanning aspirants will be able to access their score cards by logging into jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and roll number
- NTA scorecard will bear the normalised JEE Main scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance
- No provision to challenge the NTA scorecard
JEE Main 2021 Result Expected Today At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2021 result for the August session is expected soon. NTA will announce JEE Main result on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.