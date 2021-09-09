JEE Main Results Live: Results, cut-off soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 4, or the August session result will be announced anytime soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key for all the shifts of the tests on Wednesday, September 8. Since the JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated with each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores.

The multiple-choice questions carried a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In JEE Main, if two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA scores, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock.