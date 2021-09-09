  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main Result 2021 Live: NTA To Declare JEE Main Session 4 Result Soon; Updates On Cut-Off, All India Ranks
Live

JEE Main Result 2021 Live: NTA To Declare JEE Main Session 4 Result Soon; Updates On Cut-Off, All India Ranks

JEE Main Session 4 result is expected soon. Follow live updates here.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 9, 2021 8:31 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Expected Soon
JEE Main Result 4th Attempt 2021 Updates: NTA Score Expected Soon, Date & Time, Cutoff, Merit List
NEET UG 2021 Exam On September 12, Here Are 5 Exam Day Guidelines
NEET PG 2021 On September 11, Check NBE’s Exam Center Guidelines
IGNOU Extends Assignment Validity Period For Management Courses
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Admit Cards Released; Direct Links Here
JEE Main Result 2021 Live: NTA To Declare JEE Main Session 4 Result Soon; Updates On Cut-Off, All India Ranks
JEE Main Results Live: Results, cut-off soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 4, or the August session result will be announced anytime soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key for all the shifts of the tests on Wednesday, September 8. Since the JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated with each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores.

The multiple-choice questions carried a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In JEE Main, if two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA scores, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock.

Live updates

How To Check NTA JEE Main Result 2021: 1. Go to the NTA's official site-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 2. Click on the 'JEE Main Result 2021' link. 3. Enter login credentials. 4. Submit and view JEE Main NTA result.

08:31 AM IST
Sept. 9, 2021

JEE Main Result 2021 August Session: No Re-Checking Of Results, Scorecard

NTA does not allow re-evaluation or re-checking of the NTA JEE Main result 2021. JEE Main 2021 results August session are likely to be declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon.



08:25 AM IST
Sept. 9, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Result At Jeemain.nta.nic.in: Here's How To Download Scorecards

  1. On the result login window, select the session – session 4
  2. Enter application number, date of birth, security pin 
  3. Submit the details to get NTA JEE Main result
08:22 AM IST
Sept. 9, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Result: How NTA Will Rank Two Students Scoring Same Marks

JEE Main 2021 Results: Tie-Breaking Procedure

  1. Candidates with higher marks in Mathematics will be prefered, followed by

  2. NTA score in Physics, followed by

  3. NTA score in Chemistry

  4. If the tie remains, the candidate with a lesser ratio of negative to positive response will be preferred

Read More

08:15 AM IST
Sept. 9, 2021

JEE Main Result 2021 Likely Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Key Points On NTA Scorecard

  • Individual NTA scorecards will be released for each qualifying student
  • Once the NTA releases the JEE Main score cards, the BTech, BArch and BPlanning aspirants will be able to access their score cards by logging into jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and roll number
  • NTA scorecard will bear the normalised JEE Main scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance
  • No provision to challenge the NTA scorecard

Read More

08:10 AM IST
Sept. 9, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Result Expected Today At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2021 result for the August session is expected soon. NTA will announce JEE Main result on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main result JEE Main Result 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIRF Rankings 2021 Live: Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings Today
Live | NIRF Rankings 2021 Live: Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings Today
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Expected Soon
Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings 2021 Today
Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings 2021 Today
IP University Postpones CET As It Coincides With NEET 2021
IP University Postpones CET As It Coincides With NEET 2021
Final Year Students To Get Inoculated Before Entering College: Kerala Health Minister
Final Year Students To Get Inoculated Before Entering College: Kerala Health Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................