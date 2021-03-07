JEE Main Result 2021: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions

The JEE Main candidates have been asking several queries related to the JEE Main results. This year the JEE Main examination is being conducted in four sessions-- February, March, April and May. Hence, the National Testing Agency will be releasing the results after each session and will declare the cumulative All India Rank list at the end of the last session. The first JEE Main session was conducted from February 26 to 29 and the results are expected to be announced soon.

Read More|| JEE Main 2021: Session 2 From March 15, Admit Cards Expected Soon

The NTA had earlier released a list of Frequently Asked Questions or FAQ related to JEE Main 2021 on its website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The questions were majorly related to the four sessions, new exam pattern and the marking scheme.

Here is a list of JEE Main results FAQs that have been often asked by the students.

Where will the JEE Main results be declared?

The NTA will be releasing the JEE Main results on its official website nta.jeemain.nic.in or nta.nic.in. The JEE Main candidates will be able to procure the results by logging into the JEE Main admission portal using their roll number and application number. The candidates will be able to download their NTA score cards in the PDF format for further use.

How is the normalisation process conducted?

NTA adopts a unique normalization formula to arrive at the final score. Percentile scores indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below (same or lower raw scores) that particular percentile in that examination and this is generally from a scale of 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

What is Scores vs Percentile?

NTA will compile the raw marks of the students and normalize the same to arrive at the percentile scores for each subject – Maths, Physics and Chemistry as well as total. The highest score of each session will get the same percentile of 100 which is ideal. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores will also be converted to percentiles.

This percentile score will be used for the preparation of the merit lists. It is to be noted that the percentile scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places such that bunching effect can be reduced as can ties amongst candidates with the same scores.

What is JEE Main tie-breaking rule?

In JEE Main, if two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA scores, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock in this order --

(a) Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Mathematics in the test

(b) Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Physics in the test

(c) Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Chemistry in the test

(d) Candidates older in age to be preferred

Will the results for JEE Main Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3 be announced separately?

The NTA will be releasing the results for JEE Main Paper 1 for BTech, JEE Main Paper 2 for BArch and JEE Main Paper 3 separately. The exact timings of the result declaration is not known. It is possible that the NTA may release the results for all the exams together or in a short interval of time.

What if the students do not get desired JEE Main results?

In case the JEE Main students are unable to qualify the JEE Main entrance examination and do not obtain the desired score, they could apply for the subsequent JEE Main exam attempts. The NTA has already closed the registrations for the February session. The next sessions will be in April and May.

Will there be any objection facility for JEE Main scores?

NTA has not provided any particular objection facility to contest the JEE Main scores but the candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at jeemain@nta.ac.in or 0120-6895200 011-40759000 in case of any problem.

What after JEE Mains result declaration?

After the declaration of JEE Mains 2021 result, the top 2,50,000 candidates will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021.

When will the JEE Main All India Rank list be released?

The final JEE Main merit list will be released after the May session results are declared. This will be followed by the All India Rank list which would notify the top qualifying candidates. It will specify the JEE Main 2021 topper.

What were the JEE main 2020 cut-off marks?

These were JEE Main 2020 cut off marks for BTech (paper 1): Common Rank List (CRL): 90.3765335, Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL): 72.8887969, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) : 70.2435518, Scheduled Caste (SC): 50.1760245, Scheduled Tribe (ST): 39.0696101 and People with Disability (PwD): 0.0618524

Which institutes accept JEE Main scores?

Apart from 31 NITs, 25 IIITs, and 28 CFTIs, some states and universities also accept the JEE Main score for admission of candidates to the UG engineering courses. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) will be considering the scores of the stage two examination JEE Advanced.