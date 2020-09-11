JEE Main Result 2020 Today: Know NTA’s Ranking Process For B.Arch

The National Testing Agency is likely to release the results of JEE Main 2020 for those hoping to study architecture and planning. Around 1.12 lakh candidates wrote the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning, held on September 1. The marking and scoring process is much the same as that for the candidates writing JEE Main for B.Tech or B.E programmes.

The results of both the sessions of JEE Main are considered while drawing up the ranking list.

However, this year, there have been some changes. Due to the disruption to school board exams caused by COVID-19, the eligibility criteria for counselling have been relaxed by the Council of Architecture which regulated architecture training. Candidates no longer have to score 50% overall to be eligible for admission but need to only pass their Class 12 board or equivalent exam.

Compilation and display of JEE Main 2020 Result: B.Arch and B.Planning

The JEE Main 2020 result for BArch and BPlanning students will be displayed for the three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test or Planning Based Test -- and the total score in the BPlanning, BArch JEE Main paper.

For the rest, the process is similar to that of the JEE Main 2020 for B.Tech or B.E. The JEE Main is conducted twice a year. The first session of JEE Main 2020 was held in January and second, after several postponements, in September. However, a common merit list with ranks will be drawn up using the overall scores of candidates who wrote either or both the sessions of JEE Main 2020. For candidates who wrote both, whichever session they scored highest in will be considered the relevant one for the merit list.

In case of a tie, the NTA will compare marks obtained in Mathematics first, then Aptitude Test in B.Arch or B.Planning, followed by scores in Drawing Test (for B.Arch candidates) or Planning-based questions (for B.Planning) and finally, comparing the number of negative responses. Finally, the age of the candidates will be considered.