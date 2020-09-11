JEE Main Result 2020: Steps To Check JEE Results On Mobile, Alternative Ways

The Joint Entrance Exam result (JEE Main Result 2020) for the September session is expected to be released today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Cut off 2020 on its official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once the JEE Main result 2020 is out, candidates will be able to view their scorecards using their application number along with password or date of birth. The result will be declared on the official website but in case there are technical glitches, candidates might face difficulties in downloading the JEE Main result 2020 from —jeemain.nta.nic.in.

In this case, there are alternative ways for candidates to view the marks they have scored on their mobile phones.

JEE Main Result 2020: Check JEE Scorecard On Mobile Phone

Step 1: Open your mobile browser

Step 2: Go to the official website-- jeemain.nic.in

Step 3: On the homepage, click on 'JEE Main result 2020' link

Step 4: A new window will open

Step 5: Enter your application number, password and other details

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

About JEE Mains 2020

JEE Main Result 2020 is a gateway to admission to B.E., B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Planning courses. Courses in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank (AIR). Once the JEE Main results 2020 are released, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), conducting body of JEE Main 2020 counselling, will release the schedule for JEE Main 2020 counselling and seat allotment soon on the website.

This year, the counselling will be held in an online mode. Candidates will be required to register on the official website of JoSAA to participate in the JEE Main Counselling and Seat Allotment 2020.