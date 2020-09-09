JEE Main Result 2020: Know How Marks Are Calculated

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2020 results soon. More than eight lakh aspirants registered for the engineering entrance tests scheduled between September 1 and September 6. The JEE administering agency, NTA, has already released the JEE Main answer key for all the 12 shifts of the tests on Tuesday, September 8. Since the eligibility test is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated in each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores.

“The process of Normalization is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi session papers and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India. For normalization across sections, NTA shall use the percentile equivalence,” says an NTA statement issued in this regard.

JEE Main 2020 Results: Marking Scheme