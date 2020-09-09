JEE Main Result 2020: Know How Marks Are Calculated

JEE Main Result 2020 Soon; 5 Points On Marking Scheme
JEE Main Results 2020: Marks will be awarded to students on the basis of their performance in their respective shifts and following a normalisation procedure.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2020 results soon. More than eight lakh aspirants registered for the engineering entrance tests scheduled between September 1 and September 6. The JEE administering agency, NTA, has already released the JEE Main answer key for all the 12 shifts of the tests on Tuesday, September 8. Since the eligibility test is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated in each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores.
“The process of Normalization is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi session papers and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India. For normalization across sections, NTA shall use the percentile equivalence,” says an NTA statement issued in this regard.
JEE Main 2020 Results: Marking Scheme
The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below that particular percentile in that examination. Therefore the topper with the highest score of each session will get the same percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and the lowest scores are also converted to appropriate percentiles.
The percentile score will be the normalised score for the examination (instead of the marks received by the candidate) and shall be used for preparation of the merit lists.
To reduce ties, the percentile scores will be calculated up to seven decimal places
The Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows: (100 X Number of candidates appeared in the Session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate)/ Total number of the candidates appearing in the Session
The overall merit / ranking shall be based on the Percentile scores of the Total Raw Scores.In case of two or more candidates obtaining equal Percentile Scores in the Test, the inter-se merit of such candidates shall be determined in order of preference as -- (a) Candidates obtaining a higher Percentile Score in Mathematics (b) Candidates obtaining a higher Percentile Score in Physics (c) Candidates obtaining a higher Percentile Score in Chemistry (d) Candidates older in age to be preferred.