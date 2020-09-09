  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main Result 2020 Soon; 5 Points On Marking Scheme

JEE Main Result 2020 Soon; 5 Points On Marking Scheme

JEE Main Results 2020: Marks will be awarded to students on the basis of their performance in their respective shifts and following a normalisation procedure.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 9, 2020 8:41 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2020 Result Will Be Declared Soon, Says Education Minister
JEE Main 2020 Answer Key Declared; Candidates Can Challenge It Till September 10
JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: Fee For Raising Objection Reduced To Rs 200 Per Answer
JEE Main Answer Key Out At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Raise Objections Till September 10
JEE Cut Off 2020: States Accepting JEE Main Scores For B.Tech Admissions
JEE Exam: JEE Main Answer Key 2020 To Be Released Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main Result 2020 Soon; 5 Points On Marking Scheme
JEE Main Result 2020: Know How Marks Are Calculated
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2020 results soon. More than eight lakh aspirants registered for the engineering entrance tests scheduled between September 1 and September 6. The JEE administering agency, NTA, has already released the JEE Main answer key for all the 12 shifts of the tests on Tuesday, September 8. Since the eligibility test is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated in each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores.

“The process of Normalization is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi session papers and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India. For normalization across sections, NTA shall use the percentile equivalence,” says an NTA statement issued in this regard.

JEE Main 2020 Results: Marking Scheme

  1. The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below that particular percentile in that examination. Therefore the topper with the highest score of each session will get the same percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and the lowest scores are also converted to appropriate percentiles.

  2. The percentile score will be the normalised score for the examination (instead of the marks received by the candidate) and shall be used for preparation of the merit lists.

  3. To reduce ties, the percentile scores will be calculated up to seven decimal places

  4. The Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows: (100 X Number of candidates appeared in the Session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate)/ Total number of the candidates appearing in the Session

  5. The overall merit / ranking shall be based on the Percentile scores of the Total Raw Scores.In case of two or more candidates obtaining equal Percentile Scores in the Test, the inter-se merit of such candidates shall be determined in order of preference as -- (a) Candidates obtaining a higher Percentile Score in Mathematics (b) Candidates obtaining a higher Percentile Score in Physics (c) Candidates obtaining a higher Percentile Score in Chemistry (d) Candidates older in age to be preferred.

Click here for more Education News
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2020: Check Previous Cut-Offs For Gargi College
DU Admission 2020: Check Previous Cut-Offs For Gargi College
NEET 2020 Dress Code: What To Wear On Exam Day; Check NTA Guidelines
NEET 2020 Dress Code: What To Wear On Exam Day; Check NTA Guidelines
Shikshak Parv 2020: Education Ministry To Organise Conclave On Schooling
Shikshak Parv 2020: Education Ministry To Organise Conclave On Schooling
DU Admission 2020: Check Previous Cut-Offs For Ramjas College
DU Admission 2020: Check Previous Cut-Offs For Ramjas College
Tamil Nadu Announces 5-Day Break For Students From Online Classes From September 21
Tamil Nadu Announces 5-Day Break For Students From Online Classes From September 21
.......................... Advertisement ..........................