JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 Declared, Direct Link To Check BArch, BPlanning Scores

JEE Main BArch BPlanning Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced JEE Main Paper 2 result 2020 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 7:57 pm IST

JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Result 2020 Declared At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Image credit: Jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

JEE Main BArch BPlanning Result 2020: The National Testing Agency has announced JEE Main result 2020 for BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2) candidates. The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) paper 2 result 2020 is now available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has also released the answer key for the BArch and BPlanning papers. JEE Main paper 2 result can be viewed using application number and date of birth.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020: Direct Link

JEE Main 2020 for architecture and planning aspirants was conducted on September 1, 2020, following strict health protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. NTA had previously declared JEE Main result for BTech candidates.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020: How To Check

1. Go to the direct link mentioned here (or, find the link at jeemain.nta.nic.in).

2. Enter your application number and date of birth.

3. Submit and download the result.

As many as 1,38,409 candidates registered for BArch and 59,003 candidates registered for BPlanning papers of JEE Main this year. Overall, 8,58,273 candidates registered for the September edition of the JEE Main exam out of which, 6.35 lakh candidates took the exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper on September 1 saw only 54.67% candidates attending the exam, according to data shared by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

