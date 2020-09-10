JEE Main Result 2020: NTA To Declare Results Soon At Jeemain.nic.in, Check Date And Time

JEE Main Result 2020: NTA To Announce Results Soon At Jeemain.nic.in, Know How To Download

National Testing Agency, or NTA, is expected to declare the JEE Main Result 2020 soon. Once declared, the students will be able to check their JEE Main results at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the notification, the result is likely to be released tomorrow, September 11.

Earlier, the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', took to Twitter and said that the NTA JEE Main result will be out soon. Mr Pokhriyal on Wednesday thanked students and parents for participating in the JEE Main 2020 and informed that the process for JEE Main 2020 result declaration has begun and it will be declared shortly.

“My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon,” Mr Pokhriyal tweeted.

“My sincere thanks to all State Governments and their officials, @DG_NTA city coordinators, invigilators, and the entire community of examination functionaries for their overwhelming support to make these exams a success,” Mr Pokhriyal added.

My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in #JEEMain exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon. @PIB_India @MIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 9, 2020

The JEE Main 202 was conducted by the National Testing Agency in the midst of COVID-19 for over 8 lakh students. The safety guidelines issued by the authority had been strictly followed by appearing students and invigilators at the JEE Main exam centre. Mr Pokhriyal thanked the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the officials for conducting the engineering entrance exam safely.

JEE Main Result 2020: Raise Objections, Pay Processing Fee 5 PM Today

JEE Main 2020 candidates can raise objections to the JEE Main answer key 2020 by paying the processing fee of Rs 200 till 5 pm today, September 10. Objections to JEE Main answer key 2020 can be raised through the official of JEE Main 2020 website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Result 2020: Answer Key Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Earlier, NTA had released the JEE Main answer key. The provisional answer key for JEE Main January 2020 exam along with the question papers have been released on the official website. JEE Main answer key and questions papers have been released at jeemain.nic.in (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

JEE Main Result 2020: How To Check And Download JEE Result

Step 1. Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click ‘JEE Mains 2020 results’

Step 3. A new window will appear on the display screen

Step 4. Key in your credentials and login

Step 5. View your JEE Mains results 2020.

Step 6. Download the JEE Mains results 2020 and take a print out for future references.