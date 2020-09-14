Image credit: Twitter -- @CMODelhi JEE Main 2020: 510 Delhi Government School Students Qualify, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that as many as 510 students from the schools run by the State Government have passed the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, this year. JEE Main result was announced on September 12. Chirag Falor and Era Sarda are the state toppers of JEE Main in Delhi. Mr Kejriwal has shared the number of government school students who qualified in the engineering entrance exam in the last three years. This year’s number is a significant improvement from last year’s 473 qualified students. In 2018, the number of JEE Main qualified students from Delhi government schools was at 350.

“Congratulations to each student and teachers. I am proud of you. After 98% results, another big achievement of Delhi Govt schools,” Mr Kejriwal said on social media.

510 students of Delhi Govt Schools qualify JEE Mains this year. No of students qualifying JEE mains in last 3 yrs-



2020- 510

2019- 473

2018- 350



Congratulations to each student n teachers. Am proud of you.



After 98% results, another big achievement of Delhi Govt schools — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 14, 2020

In JEE Main result, Delhi had the second-highest 100 percentile scorers (five). Telangana, with eight 100 percentile scorers, topped the state-wise list.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates registered for JEE Main exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) while only 74 per cent of them had appeared for the exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared JEE Main 2020 result in a record time of five days. The exam was held from September 1-6 following strict safety measures.