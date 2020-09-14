  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2020: 510 Delhi Government School Students Qualify, Says Arvind Kejriwal

JEE Main 2020: 510 Delhi Government School Students Qualify, Says Arvind Kejriwal

JEE Main Result 2020: As many as 510 students from Delhi Government schools qualified in JEE Main 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 14, 2020 7:59 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Results 2020: Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Congratulates Students Scoring High Marks In JEE
JEE Mains 2020: Topper Among Girls In Telangana, Chukku Tanuja, Aims For IIT-Bombay
JEE Main Result 2020: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Congratulates JEE Main Toppers
JEE Main 2020 Toppers: Era Sharda Bags Delhi State Topper Spot In Female Category
JEE Main Result 2020: Chief Minister Congratulates Rajasthan Toppers
JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: Eligibility Criteria For Appearing In JEE Advanced 2020
JEE Main 2020: 510 Delhi Government School Students Qualify, Says Arvind Kejriwal
JEE Main 2020: 510 Delhi Government School Students Qualify, Says Arvind Kejriwal
Image credit: Twitter -- @CMODelhi
New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that as many as 510 students from the schools run by the State Government have passed the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, this year. JEE Main result was announced on September 12. Chirag Falor and Era Sarda are the state toppers of JEE Main in Delhi. Mr Kejriwal has shared the number of government school students who qualified in the engineering entrance exam in the last three years. This year’s number is a significant improvement from last year’s 473 qualified students. In 2018, the number of JEE Main qualified students from Delhi government schools was at 350.

“Congratulations to each student and teachers. I am proud of you. After 98% results, another big achievement of Delhi Govt schools,” Mr Kejriwal said on social media.

In JEE Main result, Delhi had the second-highest 100 percentile scorers (five). Telangana, with eight 100 percentile scorers, topped the state-wise list.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates registered for JEE Main exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) while only 74 per cent of them had appeared for the exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared JEE Main 2020 result in a record time of five days. The exam was held from September 1-6 following strict safety measures.

Click here for more Education News

With PTI inputs

JEE Main 2020 result JEE Main Exam Arvind Kejriwal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Bi-Annual Result 2020 For Kashmir Division Announced At Jkbose.ac.in, Details Here
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Bi-Annual Result 2020 For Kashmir Division Announced At Jkbose.ac.in, Details Here
IGNOU TEE June 2020 Hall Ticket Released @Ignou.ac.in, Direct Link Here
IGNOU TEE June 2020 Hall Ticket Released @Ignou.ac.in, Direct Link Here
Tamil Nadu Board Students Face Problems As NEET Is Based On CBSE Syllabus: Minister
Tamil Nadu Board Students Face Problems As NEET Is Based On CBSE Syllabus: Minister
NEET 2020 Paper Analysis: NCERT Syllabus Followed; Questions Were Easy As Compared To The Last Year
NEET 2020 Paper Analysis: NCERT Syllabus Followed; Questions Were Easy As Compared To The Last Year
Parliament Nod To Bills To Ensure Quality Homeopathy, Indian System Of Medicine
Parliament Nod To Bills To Ensure Quality Homeopathy, Indian System Of Medicine
.......................... Advertisement ..........................