JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA To Announce Result Today, Know How To Download
JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the JEE Main result today of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2020) which was held from September 1 to 6. JEE Main result will be announced on the official website, jeemain.nic.in (or jeemain.nta.nic.in).
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main today, in less than a week after the exams ended. The national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture and planning, the JEE Main was conducted from September 1 to 6. Over 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the exams but given the COVID-19 pandemic and floods, around 6.35 lakh - under 75% - finally wrote the exam. Conducted twice a year, the first JEE Main was held in January. The second JEE Main 2020, generally held in April, was rescheduled multiple times due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The JEE Main 2020 was conducted after the Supreme Court cleared the way for it on August 17. Students and the governments of six opposition-ruled states had been against holding exams during the pandemic and floods. They challenged the NTA’s exam schedule in court, seeking postponement. However the Supreme Court ruled in NTA’s favour and over the next few weeks, it also denied multiple petitions to review that order and postpone JEE Main 2020 and the NEET 2020 for admission to medicine.
The exams were conducted with states and central government ministries taking special measures by providing public transport, opening hotels and lodges and running special trains for applicants.
Live updates
The NTA will declare the JEE Main 2020 results for around 6.35 lakh students who wrote it for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and architecture.
JEE Main Result 2020: NTA JEE Main 2020 Answer Key
The September JEE Main 2020 answer key was released at night on September 8. Candidates had till September 10 to challenge it. NTA reduced the fee charged for every answer challenged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 200.
JEE Mains Result 2020 and COVID-19
The second session of JEE Main was originally scheduled for April but was postponed multiple times due to COVId-19. Each time after rescheduling, NTA reopened the “correction window” for applications, allowing registered candidates to change their choice of exam centre city. The COVID-19 lockdown had resulted in thousands of candidates leaving towns and cities where they were preparing for the exam and returning to their hometowns. In August, the NTA said that over 99% candidates had been assigned the exam city they chose.
JEE Main Result 2020: Breaking Ties, 5 Points On NTA’s Marking Scheme
To break ties between students in such a high-stakes exam, the NTA calculates their scores up to seven decimal places. JEE Main declares percentile scores are normalisation.
JEE Main Result 2020: What is a percentile score?
In JEE Main, B.Tech candidates answer questions that carry a total of 300 marks and B.Arch candidates, 400 marks. But because the exam is held in many shifts, the marks scored are normalised by the NTA to achieve a percentile score. A candidate’s JEE Main result shows how many have scored equal to or below them in the exam.
JEE Main 2020: January And September Rounds
JEE Main is conducted twice in a year. Thanks to COVID-19, the September round was very different from the first one in January. The NTA increased the number of exam centres from 570 in January to 660 in September to allow for social distancing between candidates. However, the number of examinees was 10,66,450 (over 10.66 lakh) in January, compared to the 6.35 lakh who ultimately wrote the exam in September.
JEE Main Result 2020: NTA To Release Result Today At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will release the JEE Main result 2020 for the September examinations today. Candidates can check the JEE Main result on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.