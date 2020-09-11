JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA To Announce Result Today, Know How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main today, in less than a week after the exams ended. The national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture and planning, the JEE Main was conducted from September 1 to 6. Over 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the exams but given the COVID-19 pandemic and floods, around 6.35 lakh - under 75% - finally wrote the exam. Conducted twice a year, the first JEE Main was held in January. The second JEE Main 2020, generally held in April, was rescheduled multiple times due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The JEE Main 2020 was conducted after the Supreme Court cleared the way for it on August 17. Students and the governments of six opposition-ruled states had been against holding exams during the pandemic and floods. They challenged the NTA’s exam schedule in court, seeking postponement. However the Supreme Court ruled in NTA’s favour and over the next few weeks, it also denied multiple petitions to review that order and postpone JEE Main 2020 and the NEET 2020 for admission to medicine.

The exams were conducted with states and central government ministries taking special measures by providing public transport, opening hotels and lodges and running special trains for applicants.