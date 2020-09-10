JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA Expected To Declare Result Soon, Check How To Download

JEE Main Results Live Updates

JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main soon. The JEE Main was conducted from September 1 t o 6. The national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture and planning was attended by around 6.35 lakh candidates, over 75% of the total 8.58 lakh who had registered to write the exams. The JEE Main is conducted twice in a year. The first time was in January and the second round was scheduled for April 2020. However, the April session of JEE Main 2020 was postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The JEE Main 2020 was conducted amidst stiff resistance from a section of students and several state governments, both opposed to the decision to conduct exams in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak and floods. However, in August, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the NTA allowing it to conduct exams.

The exams were conducted with states and central government ministries taking steps to ease the process for students -- Odisha ran buses, Jharkand allowed hotels and lodges to open, the Railways organised special suburban services in Mumbai and 20 special trains for candidates in Bihar.