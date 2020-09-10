JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA Expected To Declare Result Soon, Check How To Download
JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main result shortly of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2020) which was conducted from September 1 to 6 soon.
JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main soon. The JEE Main was conducted from September 1 t o 6. The national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture and planning was attended by around 6.35 lakh candidates, over 75% of the total 8.58 lakh who had registered to write the exams. The JEE Main is conducted twice in a year. The first time was in January and the second round was scheduled for April 2020. However, the April session of JEE Main 2020 was postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The JEE Main 2020 was conducted amidst stiff resistance from a section of students and several state governments, both opposed to the decision to conduct exams in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak and floods. However, in August, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the NTA allowing it to conduct exams.
The exams were conducted with states and central government ministries taking steps to ease the process for students -- Odisha ran buses, Jharkand allowed hotels and lodges to open, the Railways organised special suburban services in Mumbai and 20 special trains for candidates in Bihar.
Live updates
The NTA will declare the JEE Main 2020 results for around 6.35 lakh students who wrote it for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and architecture.
JEE Main 2020: January and September Rounds
The NTA had to make several changes in the way the JEE Main exam was conducted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The number of exam centres was increased from 570 in January to 660 in September to allow for social distancing between candidates. However, the number of candidates was much larger in January, 10,66,450 (10.66 lakh). Around 8.58 lakh registered and 6.35 lakh appeared for the JEE Main 2020 in September.
JEE Mains 2020 And COVID-19
The April exams were postponed multiple times once the spread of COVId-19 started growing. Each time the NTA postponed the exam, it also reopened the “correction window” allowing registered candidates to change their choice of exam centre city. The reason for doing this was that the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in thousands of candidates leaving towns and cities where they were preparing for the exam and returning to their hometowns. In August, the NTA said that over 99% candidates had been assigned the exam city of their choice.