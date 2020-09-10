NTA JEE Main Result 2020 Soon At Jeemain.nic.in; Know About JoSSA Counselling

JEE Main Result 2020: Know About The Counselling Process

Soon after the announcement of JEE Main result 2020, the colleges across the nation will gear up for the JEE Main counselling and seat allotment process. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, or JoSAA, is the conducting body of JEE Main 2020 counselling. The schedule for JEE Main 2020 counselling and seat allotment will be updated on the website after the declaration of JEE Main Result 2020. This year, the counselling will be held in an online mode. Candidates will be required to register on the official website of JoSAA to participate in the JEE Main Counselling and Seat Allotment 2020.

At first, two mock rounds will be held by JoSAA followed by seven rounds of counselling. Candidates will be able to know the seats they will be allotted based on their choices filling by participating in these mock rounds for JEE Main. The seat allotment process will be done based on the choices filled by candidates during JoSAA 2020 registration.

According to the information on jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Main 2020 result will be announced tentatively on September 11. On September 12, JEE Advanced 2020 registration will begin. The top 2,50,000 candidates seeking admission to Indian institutes of technology will have to sit for JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE Main Result 2020: JoSAA Counselling Process

According to the schedule released by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) Delhi for JEE Advanced 2020, the registrations for JoSAA counselling can likely begin on October 6. The counselling and seat allotment process is held by JoSAA for the qualified candidates of JEE Main and JEE Advanced.

JEE Main Result 2020: Procedure of JEE Main Counselling And Seat Allotment 2020

Step 1. Registration.

Register on JoSAA website to participate in the JEE Main 2020 counselling and seat allotment process.

Step 2. Choice Filling & Locking

Candidates need to select and lock their college preferences and B.Tech courses. The seats will be allocated based on the choices filled.

Step 3. Seat Allotment Process

Students will be allocated seats based on the availability of seats, preference and merit of the candidates.

Step 4. Fee Payment

After the completion of the seat allotment process, candidates will have pay the amount and proceed further. The payment can be done through SBI Net Banking or e-Challan. For candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ ST-PwD/ SC-PwD/ OBC-NCL-PwD/ GEN-PwD categories, the fee is fixed at Rs 20000. Others candidates would have to deposit a sum of Rs 45000.

Step 5. Document Verification

Document verification is considered as the last leg of the admission process after which, further formalities regarding JEE admission are done.

Step 6. Reporting at Allocated Institution

The candidates will have to go to the allotted colleges for the purpose of document verification, pay the balance fees in the institute and confirm the admission. However, in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, an announcement regarding the online document verification process could be expected.

JEE Main Result 2020: Documents Required

JoSAA seat allotment letter (Provisional)

Three passport size photographs (the same as uploaded during registration)

Photo identity card

Proof of fee payment (seat acceptance)

Proof of Date of birth

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card

Class 12 Mark sheet

JEE Main Result/Score Card 2020

Category certificate (if applicable)

NTA and JoSAA conduct the JEE Main exam for admissions into top institutes like NITS, IITs and GFTIs. In addition to this, there are several other institutes accepting the JEE Main result 2020 for engineering admissions. Candidates will have to fill the separate application form for private institutes through JEE Main result and complete the admission formalities.

With the limited number of seats in the NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, not all candidates get an opportunity to study in these popular and esteemed institutes. However, these are not just options. Apart from the NIT+ system, various other engineering institutes and states also offer admission into the undergraduate engineering course (B.E/B.Tech) through JEE Main scores.

States like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand and Nagaland, and many other private universities and institutes accept JEE Main scores/ranks for admission.

COVID-19: CSAB Revised Eligibility Criteria for Admission in NITs and CFTIs

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has revised its eligibility criteria for admission in NITs and CFTIs. Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took to Twitter and said, “JEE Main qualified candidates only need to obtain a passing certificate for admission in CSAB participating institutes”.