JEE Main Result 2020: FAQs On JoSAA Counselling 2020

The online counselling process of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will be conducted shortly. Candidates will be admitted to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) through the JoSAA online counselling and seat allocation process. After the declaration of JEE Main Result 2020 and based on the rank secured in JEE Main and JEE Advanced, admission to the institutes will be made.

JoSAA 2020 Counselling FAQs

Question: What is JoSAA?

Answer: Joint Seat Allocation Authority, commonly known as JoSSA, is the administering authority of JEE Mains and JEE Advanced seat allocation. Candidates will be admitted to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs through JoSSA.

Question: What are the seat quotas of institutes to be considered under JoSAA 2020?

Answer: JoSAA 2020 has the following seat quotas:

All India Quota: Candidates across the country will be eligible for this seat quota

Home State Quota: Candidates who will have their state code of eligibility same as the state/ union territory in which the Institute is located will be eligible for this seat quota

Other State Quota: Candidates whose state of eligibility is NOT same as the state/ union territory in which the Institute is located will be considered under this seat quota.

Question: What is CSAB?

Answer: Central Seat Allocation Board, or CSAB, is an agency constituted by the Ministry of Education and is entrusted with the responsibility of admission for the various undergraduate courses offered by the IIITs GFTIs.

Question: Will PIO/ OCI card holders be eligible for getting admission through JoSAA?

Answer: Yes, PIO/ OCI card holders will be eligible for getting admission into NITs/ IIITs/ GFTIs on the basis of their JEE Main 2020 ranks and in IITs based on their JEE Advanced 2020 ranks.

Question: How is the eligibility criteria for JoSAA 2020 Counselling?

Answer: The candidates qualified in either one or both JEE Main 2020 papers are eligible for JoSSA 2020 counselling.However, each academic program in the associated institutes have some additional eligibility requirements which candidates have to satisfy to get admission.

Question: What if I miss the JoSAA counselling?

Answer: If aspirants willing to take admission to the IITs, IIITs, NITs or GFTIs miss their JoSAA Counselling 2020, their admission to the institute will be forfeited.

Question: When would the JoSAA document verification take place?

Answer: If a candidate has accepted an allotted seat in any of the institutes in any rounds of JoSAA counselling, then such an aspirant will have to report to any one of the reporting centers of the institutes for the verification of documents.

Question: What does Dual Reporting in JoSSA Counselling mean?

Answer: If a candidate has accepted an allotted seat in an NIT+ Institute in round first and then in any subsequent round he or she is being allotted a seat in an IIT, then such a person will have to report to any one of the reporting centers of IITs for verification of documents. Similarly, if a candidate has accepted a seat in any of the IITs in one round and gets allotted in NIT+ institute, then again he/ she will have to report at any one of the NIT+ reporting centre. Otherwise, he/ she will have both the seats forfeited.

Question: Suppose, I have accepted my seat in NIT/ IIIT/ GFTI in round 1; now I got an offer from an IIT in subsequent rounds. What will happen to my previously allotted seat?

Answer: In this case, your accepted seat in NIT, IIIT or GFTI will be treated as forfeited.

Question: What will happen if there are multiple candidates with the same rank seeking admission to the same academic program?

Answer: All the candidates will be given equal preference, in such a case. If required, supernumerary seats will be created.