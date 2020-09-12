JEE Main Result 2020 For BE/B.Tech Declared; NTA Releases Category Wise Cut Off For JEE Advanced

National Testing Agency has declared the JEE Main April/September Paper I (BE/B.Tech) examination result late Friday night—September 11, in less than a week after the entrance examination held. The candidates who had written the exam can check the JEE Main Result 2020 on the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

24 candidates scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) this year, with the highest number of toppers—8— coming from Telangana. Five toppers are from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, three from Andhra Pradesh, two from Haryana, and one each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

A total of 5.88 lakh candidates registered in both (January and April/ September) 2020 JEE Exam, however, only 4.81 lakh appeared in both JEE Exam 2020.

The result notification highlighted that out of the total of 8.41 lakh students who had registered to appear for JEE Main exam, a total of 6.35 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. This implies that the attendance was 75%. As compared to the January session, the attendance is lower when 94% of students had written the JEE exam.

The Number of candidates registered and appeared for JEE Main 2020 (B.E./B.Tech):

Gender/Category wise distribution of candidates appeared:

For those candidates who appeared in both January and April/September JEE Exam 2020, their better of the two scores have been accounted for.

The Category wise Cut-off of NTA Score for JEE Advanced 2020 based on Paper-I will be as follows:

Last year, 2019, the same number of candidates—24—was ranked first. The best performance was recorded by Telangana and Rajasthan with four candidates from each state.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6, amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The JEE Main Exam, 2020 for B.E./B.Tech has been conducted two times in Computer Based mode, in this year. The first Examination was conducted between January 7 to 9, 2020 in 6 shifts, and the second JEE Main Exam was held from September 1 to 6, 2020 in 10 shifts.

The Examination was conducted without any glitch in 660 Centers in 232 Cities including 8 outside India.

Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining distance as candidates queued up, were among the scenes witnessed at the exam centres across the country.

JEE Main Result 2020: How to check

Step 1. Go the JEE Main official website—jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link to check the Paper I (B.E./B.Tech.) scores.

Step 3. Enter the log-in details

Step 4. Submit.

Step 5. The NTA score for the JEE main exam will be displayed on the screen.