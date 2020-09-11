JEE Main Result 2020: Eligibility For Admission To NITs, IIITs and CFTIs With JEE Cut Off

With lakhs of students waiting anxiously for JEE Main Result 2020, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main result today on its official portal-- Jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Result 2020 is a gateway to admission to B.E., B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Planning courses. Courses in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank (AIR).

In the normal course of events, general category candidates would have had to secure at least 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 board examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the qualifying examination conducted by the boards.

For Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, the qualifying marks was 65 per cent.

However, this year will be different. The COVID-19 outbreak severely disrupted the board exams and many state boards and the Central Board of Secondary Education had to cancel some exams altogether. So, as a one-time measure, this year, the board exam results clause has been waived. Candidates for NITs, IIITs and CFTIs need to have only passed the board exam. Beyond that, their performance in the JEE Main will be the only determining factor for admission.

Similarly, the Council of Architecture, which decides the eligibility criteria for B.Arch programmes, has also relaxed the eligibility criteria. In the normal course of events, candidates had to have passed the qualifying examination with “50% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and also 50% marks in aggregate of the qualifying examination”. For B.Planning, the candidates needed 50 % Mathematics and 50% marks in aggregate. However, this year, they need to only pass the board exams.

Subject combinations required in the qualifying examination for admission to B.E./B.Tech, B. Arch and B. Planning Courses in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs shall be as under.

JEE Main Result 2020: Eligibility for Admission to Other Institutions

The above mentioned policy could also be adopted by other Technical Institutions participating in counselling through JoSAA/CSAB. In case a State opts to admit students in the engineering Colleges affiliated to State Universities, the State may prepare a separate rank list based on criteria decided by them.

For all admission related procedures/queries, the candidates are advised to refer to the website of JoSAA, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) or the concerned State government/institute after the declaration of ranks of JEE Main 2020.

The letter/e-mails/grievances/RTI cases/Court cases regarding admission related procedures/queries will not be entertained by NTA.

JEE Main Result 2020: Reservation of Seats

As per Government of India rules candidates belonging to certain categories are admitted to seats reserved for them based on relaxed criteria. These categories are:

i) General-EWS

ii) Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non Creamy Layer (NCL)

iii) Scheduled Castes (SC)

iv) Scheduled Tribes (ST)

v) Persons with Disability (PwD) with 40% or more disability

The benefit of reservation for admission to NITs/IIITs and CFTIs shall be given only to those

are in the respective central list published by the Govt. of India. For admission to State Engineering colleges who have opted for admission through JEE (Main)-2020, the reservation rules of that State shall apply.

The letter/e-mails/grievances/RTI cases/Court cases regarding reservation criteria will not be entertained by NTA. The reservation policy as announced by the government from time to time and applicable to the admitting institutes will be used. The Candidates are advised to look for details at the time of admission.

JEE Main Result 2020: Seat Allocation Process and Admission Procedure

Candidates shall be offered admission based on their choices and All India Ranks of JEE (Main) 2020 through a Seat Allocation Process to be announced later CSAB/ JoSAA. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches/programs and institutes at an appropriate time. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the JEE (Main) websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in or www.nta.ac.in for latest information.

The verification of documents would be done at the time of Seat Allocation Process/admission. The purpose would be to verify different records regarding identification, age, qualifying examination, state of eligibility, category and disability (if any) of the candidate. On failing to produce any of the authentic documents, the candidate will not be considered for admission.

Gen-EWS, SC, ST, OBC and PwD candidates will be required to produce the original certificate as per prescribed formats issued by the competent authority at the time of Seat Allocation Process as well as at the time of admission, failing which they will not be considered for admission.