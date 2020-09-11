JEE Main Result 2020: Eligibility Criteria For Appearing In JEE Advanced 2020

The result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has been declared at the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website for JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The two sessions of this JEE exam serve as a preliminary round for admission to the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Only the top 2.5 lakh scorers in JEE Main 2020 will be eligible to write the JEE Advanced. However, for this year, due to the havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the IITs have relaxed the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced.

Typically, the minimum academic qualification for appearing in JEE Advanced 2020 is that the candidate must have passed in the final Class 12 examination or equivalent qualifying examination with at least 75% aggregate marks (65% for SC, ST, and PwD) or being in the top 20 percentiles of the successful candidates in their respective board examinations. But for this year, this clause has been dropped.

The COVID-19 outbreak disrupted board exams in several states and several boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had to cancel a few exams to prevent large gatherings of students. The IITs were persuaded to relax the eligibility criteria and were followed by similar decisions for National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). The Council of Architecture, too, joined the NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and IITs to announce the same waiver.

For admissions to #IITs, apart from qualifying the #JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75% marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. @HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 17, 2020

Those appearing in these examinations in 2020 can also appear in JEE Advanced 2020 provisionally and these candidates would also have to fulfill the above requirements. The IITs have specific eligibility criteria for admission, which includes an age bar, limited number of attempts and year of passing class 12th or equivalent; candidates are advised to refer to the JEE Advanced 2020 website for details.

All the candidates aspiring to take admission to the undergraduate programs at IITs for the year 2020 had to appear in the B. E. /B. Tech. of JEE Main 2020. Based on the performance in the B. E. /B. Tech. of JEE Main 2020, number of top candidates as per the requirement of JEE Advanced (including all categories) will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020.

A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in consecutive years irrespective of whether or not he/she passed the Qualifying Examination. The candidates, who have attempted JEE Main /JEE Advanced in 2018 or earlier, are not eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020.

The candidate who had taken admission in any institute other than IITs in 2019 is eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020 provided that the candidate satisfies other eligibility criteria.