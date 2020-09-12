JEE Main Result: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Congratulates JEE Main Toppers

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in his social media handle congratulated the successful aspirants of JEE Main. The National Testing Agency declared the JEE Main result 2020 late on Friday night at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the engineering entrance exam were held between September 1 and September 6. The JEE Main 2020 results were declared for both the sessions of the exam -- January and April/September. The scorecard released yesterday had details of both the exams, the best of the two were taken into account to be considered qualified for JEE Advanced.

Mr Pokhriyal in his social media handle said: "Heartfelt congratulations to all the successful candidates (Mains) and best wishes for a bright future."

The minister further added:"We went through all the processes from application to exam results. Undoubtedly, it was a challenging phase in which all the candidates, parents and teachers took the exam with patience, restraint and positive thinking."

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, earlier during the day, congratulated the four candidates from the state who scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2020.

The Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra also congratulated the the topper of the state. Mr Samant took to Twitter to send his best wishes to the topper. The minister said: "Results of National Common Main Examination (JEE - MAINS) have been announced. Chube himself has come first in the state with 100% marks. Congratulations on this and best wishes for the next successful journey!"