JEE Main 2020 Result Soon, Says Education Minister

Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank JEE Main 2020: Education Minister Thanks Students, Parents For “Reposing Trust”, Says Results Soon

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday thanked Students and Parents for participating in the JEE Main 2020, which was conducted from September 1-6. Mr Pokhriyal further said that the process for JEE Main 2020 result declaration has begun and it will be announced soon.

“My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon,” Mr Pokhriyal said on social media.

NTA conducted JEE Main 2020 for over 8 lakh students following strict safety protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Pokhriyal thanked the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the officials for conducting the engineering entrance exam safely.

“My sincere thanks to all State Governments and their officials, @DG_NTA city coordinators, invigilators, and the entire community of examination functionaries for their overwhelming support to make these exams a success,” Mr Pokhriyal added.

Result of JEE Main 2020, according to the information available at jeeadv.ac.in, will be declared tentatively on September 11. After the declaration of result, candidates who qualify meeting the required cutoff marks will become eligible to apply for admission to IIITs, NITs, and GFTIs.

NTA has already released the official JEE Main 2020 answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can challenge the official answer key till Septemnber 10.

After the declaration of JEE Main result, the top 2,50,000 candidates will be permitted to appear for JEE Advanced 2020.