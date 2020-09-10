JEE Main Result 2020 Declared @ Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main result on the official website, jeemain.nic.in (or jeemain.nta.nic.in). The JEE Main Result 2020 for the exams held in the first week September can also be accessed from the direct link provided here.

Through the JEE Main results 2020 to be declared today, candidates will be eligible to apply for undergraduate engineering and technological courses across the country along with the JEE advanced exam, which is the common entrance test for premier engineering institutes in the country, IITs.

The JEE Main results 2020 of BE, BTech, BArch and BPlanning will be announced today.

JEE Main Result Expected Today: Follow Live Updates Here

NTA and JoSAA conduct the JEE Main exam and counselling for admission to top institutes like NITS, IITs and GFTIs. In addition to this, there are several other institutes accepting the JEE Main result 2020 for engineering admissions. Candidates will have to fill the separate application form for private institutes through JEE Main result and complete the admission formalities.

JEE Main Result 2020: Direct link for accessing the scores

Candidates who are searching for JEE main results may click on the direct link provided here to download their scores:

JEE Main September 2020 NTA Score

JEE Main Result 2020 To Be Declared: How To Check

JEE Main Result 2020: The results will be announced at jeemain.nic.in

Follow these steps to download your JEE Main result for the September exam:

Step 1: Click on the link provided above or visit the official website of JEE Main (jeemain.nic.in) and click on the link "View Result/Scorecard" provided there

Step 2: On the next page, enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 3: Enter the security pin number provided there

Step 4: Click login

Step 5: Check your JEE Main scores from next page

As per data released by the NTA, the organizing authority for the exam, 8,58,395 candidates had registered for the JEE Main exam.

Out of the 8.58 lakh registered candidates for JEE Main 2020 in September, 6.35 lakh finally appeared for the examination. Over 2.2 lakh students, or over 25%, did not write the JEE Main exams, according to the data shared by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.