JEE Main Result 2020 Declared @Jeemain.nta.nic.in, 24 Students Score 100 Percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA), has released the JEE Main Result 2020 within five days of completing the JEE Main exam, at the NTA official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam was held from September 1 to 6, in shifts, for more than 6 lakh candidates. Of them and the candidates who wrote the exam in January 2020, 24 candidates scored the perfect 100 percentile. JEE Main is held twice in a year. In the January JEE Main 2020, nine candidates had scored 100 percentile. The announcement of a result within five days is also something of a record.

The number of candidates to score 100 percentile has remained the same. The previous year, as well this year, 24 candidates scored the perfect 100 percentile.

6.35 candidates had appeared for the exam for BE and BTech courses for whom the results have been released now.

For the September round of JEE Main 2020, only 1,12,247 candidates had registered for the B.Arch and B.Planning papers, of whom just 61,366, or a little over half, were present for the exams,

Earlier, before 2017, the Central Board of Secondary Education used to conduct engineering and medical entrance exams. The NTA was formed in 2017 after CBSE requested to withdraw itself from the responsibility.

JEE Main is a gateway for admission to engineering (B.Tech) courses in NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI), Institutions funded by participating State Governments.

JEE Main is also an eligibility test for the JEE Advanced, which the students need to take if they wish to take admissions to the undergraduate programs offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

JEE Main is held twice a year, in January and in April, however, this year, in the midst of COVID-19, the exam was postponed and held in September. The exam is held twice to give more opportunity to the students to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in the first attempt, without wasting their whole academic year.