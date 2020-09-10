JEE Main Result 2020 To Be Declared At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; How to check

JEE Main Result 2020 Declared At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; How to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA), national level examination conducting agency working under the supervision of the Ministry of Education, will release the JEE Main result 2020 today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main examination was held in various shifts from September 1 to September 6 in 570 to 660 across India. According to the data released by NTA, more than 8 lakh candidates had registered for this entrance exam which is also a screening test for IIT entrance examination (also known as JEE Advanced). About 6.35 lakh could finally appear in the exam in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

The JEE Main results 2020 will be released on the official portals at jeemain.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.



Follow these steps to download your JEE Main result for the September exam:

Step 1: Click on the link provided above or visit the official website of JEE Main (jeemain.nic.in) and click on the link "View Result/Scorecard" provided there

Step 2: On the next page, enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 3: Enter the security pin number provided there

Step 4: Click login

Step 5: Check your JEE Main scores from the next page.