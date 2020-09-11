JEE Main Result 2020 Declared At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA JEE Main Result 2020 Announced; Check Here

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has declared the JEE Main results 2020 in less than a week of the exams ending. The link not available yet. In a few minutes, students who have appeared for Joint Engineering Entrance Main exams can view their JEE Main results at the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main exams, held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses, were held between September 1 and September 6 in multiple shifts. The JEE administering agency, NTA, had released the JEE Main answer key for all the 12 shifts of the eligibility tests on Tuesday, September 8. Over the two rounds of JEE Main 2020, held in January and September, 24 candidates have 100 percentile scores, the same number as last year.

Since the JEE Main 2020 has been conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied levels of difficulty associated with each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure and finally awards percentile scores. The percentile score is used in the preparation of the JEE Main merit lists. The merit list will combine the scores of those who wrote the test in the first session of JEE Main 2020 in January and in September. For those who wrote both exams, the best of the two scores will be considered for deciding their rank on the merit list.

Result announced for JEE-Mains; 24 students score 100 percentile: National Testing Agency — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2020

JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: How To Check JEE Main Cut Off, Scorecard

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link designated for JEE Main 2020 result

Enter the login credentials in the spaces provided

Select the ‘Submit’ button

View and access the JEE Main result and JEE Main cut off 2020

What After JEE Main 2020 Results?

The JEE Main 2020 results will be followed by registration for the JEE Advanced for admission to B.Tech programmes in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The top 2,50,000 (2.5 lakh) scorers in JEE Main 2020 are eligible to apply for and write the JEE Advanced 2020. To be conducted by IIT Delhi this year, the JEE Advanced is tentatively scheduled for September 27. Registration for JEE Advanced 2020 starts on September 12, 2020.

Once the exams are over, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will initiate counselling, the process of assigning seats to students. Over 100 institutions, including NITs, IIITs, GFTIs and the IITs participate and will announce their JEE Main counselling and seat allotment procedure. This year, the counselling process will be online and will likely begin on October 6. Candidates can apply online and register for counselling. The detailed schedule for the online registration will be updated soon.