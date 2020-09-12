  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main Result 2020: Chief Minister Congratulates Rajasthan Toppers

JEE Main Result 2020: Chief Minister Congratulates Rajasthan Toppers

JEE Main Result 2020: The Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot congratulated the four candidates from the state who scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2020.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 12, 2020 1:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: Eligibility Criteria For Appearing In JEE Advanced 2020
JEE Main Result 2020 Out: Most Students From Telangana Get 100 Percentile, Delhi Bags Second Spot
JEE Main Result 2020 For BE/B.Tech Declared; NTA Releases Category Wise Cut Off For JEE Advanced
Live
JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Link Is Now Live; Direct Link Here
JEE Main Result 2020 Declared @Jeemain.nta.nic.in, 24 Students Score 100 Percentile
JEE Main Result 2020 Declared @ Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here
JEE Main Result 2020: Chief Minister Congratulates Rajasthan Toppers
JEE Main Result: Ashok Gehlot Congratulates Rajasthan Toppers
Image credit: NDTV File Photo
New Delhi:

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot congratulated the four candidates from the state who scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2020. The National Testing Agency declared the JEE Main result 2020 late on Friday night at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Over the two sessions of the exam -- January and September -- 24 candidates have 100 percentile scores.

Naming the JEE Main toppers from the states, Mr Gehlot wrote on social media: “Congratulations to four students of #Rajasthan- Akhil Agarwal, Akhil Jain, Parth Dwivedi and R Muhender Raj & all others who have secured 100 percentile in #JEEMain exam. My best wishes for all your future endeavours.”

Of the 24 who have NTA scores of 100 percentile, the maximum number are from Telangana, eight. They are followed by Delhi with five. Andhra Pradesh has three, Haryana has two and Gujarat and Maharashtra, one each. The sole woman to score 100 percentile is Chukka Tanuja from Telangana.

The JEE Main 2020 results were declared for both sessions of the exam. The January exam was written by 8.69 lakh and the September one by 6.35 lakh. There is an overlap of 4.81 lakh between the two groups -- these are candidates who make both the attempts permitted this year itself.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main result Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2020: NTA Guidelines On Self-Declaration, Dress Code And Documents; 10 Points
NEET 2020: NTA Guidelines On Self-Declaration, Dress Code And Documents; 10 Points
NEET Exam 2020 Tomorrow: Odisha Government To Provide Free Transportation, Accommodation To Aspirants
NEET Exam 2020 Tomorrow: Odisha Government To Provide Free Transportation, Accommodation To Aspirants
NEET 2020: Punjab Government To Lift Curfew On Exam Day To Help NEET Aspirants
NEET 2020: Punjab Government To Lift Curfew On Exam Day To Help NEET Aspirants
NEET 2020: Exam Tomorrow; Last Minute Preparation Tricks, How To Overcome The Fear
NEET 2020: Exam Tomorrow; Last Minute Preparation Tricks, How To Overcome The Fear
NEET Exam 2020 Tomorrow: Important Points To Check In Admit Card
NEET Exam 2020 Tomorrow: Important Points To Check In Admit Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................