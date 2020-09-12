Image credit: NDTV File Photo JEE Main Result: Ashok Gehlot Congratulates Rajasthan Toppers

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot congratulated the four candidates from the state who scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2020. The National Testing Agency declared the JEE Main result 2020 late on Friday night at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Over the two sessions of the exam -- January and September -- 24 candidates have 100 percentile scores.

Naming the JEE Main toppers from the states, Mr Gehlot wrote on social media: “Congratulations to four students of #Rajasthan- Akhil Agarwal, Akhil Jain, Parth Dwivedi and R Muhender Raj & all others who have secured 100 percentile in #JEEMain exam. My best wishes for all your future endeavours.”

Of the 24 who have NTA scores of 100 percentile, the maximum number are from Telangana, eight. They are followed by Delhi with five. Andhra Pradesh has three, Haryana has two and Gujarat and Maharashtra, one each. The sole woman to score 100 percentile is Chukka Tanuja from Telangana.

The JEE Main 2020 results were declared for both sessions of the exam. The January exam was written by 8.69 lakh and the September one by 6.35 lakh. There is an overlap of 4.81 lakh between the two groups -- these are candidates who make both the attempts permitted this year itself.