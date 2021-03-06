  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main Registration For March Session Closing Today

JEE Main Registration For March Session Closing Today

The application process for the Joint Entrance Engineering (JEE) Main 2021 will be closed today for its March session. Candidates can pay their fee online till March 6. No separate correction window will be opened for this session due to lack of time.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 6, 2021 8:25 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2021 March Registration Ends Tomorrow, No Correction Window Available
JEE Main February Result Soon; Know Tie-Breaking Rules
JEE Main 2021 February Result Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021: NTA Adds New Exam Centres For Upcoming Sessions
JEE Main, State CETs: List Of Top Engineering Colleges Other Than IITs
JEE Main 2021: How Are Cut-Off Marks Calculated
JEE Main Registration For March Session Closing Today
JEE Main Registration For March Session Closing Today
New Delhi:

The application process for the Joint Entrance Engineering (JEE) Main 2021 will be closed today for its March session. Students seeking admission to engineering programmes and want to improve their score from the February session can apply for the second session on the official website, jeemain-nta.nic.in. The engineering entrance application process began on March 2, and candidates can pay their fee online till March 6.

March 6 is also the last to make any changes in the candidates’ particulars like a session, subject and category. No separate correction window will be opened for this session due to lack of time.

JEE Main 2021 attempts have been doubled this year adding three more sessions in March, April and May. The examinations in the March session is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18.

The March session will be held only for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). Candidates who wish to appear for Paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning) will be required to apply in April for the May session.

The first session of JEE Main exams was conducted from February 24 to 26 and the provisional answer keys were released on March 1. The results of JEE Main is expected to be announced today or tomorrow. Over 6.6 lakh candidates had registered for the first session of JEE Main 2021.

How to apply

  • Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads: "JEE (Main) March 2021 Session: Fill Registration Form"
  • Click on that link and fill the application form
  • Upload a scanned photo and a signature in the prescribed format
  • Pay the application fee.
Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
This Year To Be Dedicate To Education: Arunachal Chief Minister
This Year To Be Dedicate To Education: Arunachal Chief Minister
Union Education Minister To Attend UGC Seminar On 'International Women's Day'
Union Education Minister To Attend UGC Seminar On 'International Women's Day'
IIM-Udaipur Placements: 322 Students Get Offer From Over 100 Companies
IIM-Udaipur Placements: 322 Students Get Offer From Over 100 Companies
Maharashtra Sets Up COVID Committee For Safe Conduct Of Board Exams
Maharashtra Sets Up COVID Committee For Safe Conduct Of Board Exams
CBSE Revises Board Exam Dates For Few Class 10, 12 Subjects
CBSE Revises Board Exam Dates For Few Class 10, 12 Subjects
.......................... Advertisement ..........................