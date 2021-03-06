JEE Main Registration For March Session Closing Today

The application process for the Joint Entrance Engineering (JEE) Main 2021 will be closed today for its March session. Students seeking admission to engineering programmes and want to improve their score from the February session can apply for the second session on the official website, jeemain-nta.nic.in. The engineering entrance application process began on March 2, and candidates can pay their fee online till March 6.

March 6 is also the last to make any changes in the candidates’ particulars like a session, subject and category. No separate correction window will be opened for this session due to lack of time.

JEE Main 2021 attempts have been doubled this year adding three more sessions in March, April and May. The examinations in the March session is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18.

The March session will be held only for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). Candidates who wish to appear for Paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning) will be required to apply in April for the May session.

The first session of JEE Main exams was conducted from February 24 to 26 and the provisional answer keys were released on March 1. The results of JEE Main is expected to be announced today or tomorrow. Over 6.6 lakh candidates had registered for the first session of JEE Main 2021.

How to apply