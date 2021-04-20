JEE Main: Previous Year’s Cut-Off For NIT Tiruchirappalli

Here's last years’ JEE Main cut-off for NIT Trichy

The cut-off of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) is the indicative minimum score required by the candidates to be considered for admission to BTech programmes offered at the institute. JEE Main cut-off for NIT Trichy lists the opening and closing rank for BTech admissions for each category. Various factors are considered by the authorities to determine the cut-off for admission.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

Factors considered for NIT Trichy cut-off:

Availability of seats

Number of JEE Main applicants

The difficulty level of JEE Main

Category of the candidates

The cut-off is released during the counselling process in the form of opening and closing rank. The opening ranks give the ranks at which admissions opened while the closing rank denotes the rank at which admissions closed. Candidates who secure a higher rank than the closing rank will stand a high chance of securing a seat at NIT Trichy.

It must be noted that candidates must submit their preferences of colleges and courses during the counselling process through JoSAA and seats are allotted on the basis of these choices. An idea of the past years’ cut-off helps candidates to understand their admission chances and fill their preferences accordingly. Past years’ JEE Main cut-off has been provided in the table below:



JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off For NIT Trichy

Course Category HS-CR OS-CR CSE Gen Male 4728 781 Gen Female 10332 2757 EWS Male 7770 153 EWS Female 6254 409 OBC Male 2008 242 OBC Female 3860 1100 SC Male 1520 198 SC Female 2298 335 ST Male 1750 51 ST Female 790 34 ECE Gen Male 8128 3022 Gen Female 16906 5072 EWS Male 12701 621 EWS Female 11932 802 OBC Male 3083 1011 OBC Female 6064 1813 SC Male 2499 486 SC Female 3940 865 ST Male 2568 239 ST Female 2148 194 ME Gen Male 17694 6591 Gen Female 31522 14268 EWS Male 18752 1250 EWS Female 78446 2468 OBC Male 5170 2139 OBC Female 9567 6383 SC Male 3209 1068 SC Female 6248 2471 ST Male 7527 512 ST Female 5841 459 EEE Gen Male 12916 5381 Gen Female 26943 8568 EWS Male 17948 985 EWS Female 32452 1503 OBC Male 4131 1717 OBC Female 7375 3190 SC Male 3332 593 SC Female 3356 1213 ST Male 3607 402 ST Female 3167 246

HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) conducts the counselling and releases JEE Main cut-off for admission into 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 29 other- GFTIs on its official website. The counselling process begins after the declaration of JEE Advanced result and is conducted in six rounds.