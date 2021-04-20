  • Home
JEE Main: Previous Year’s Cut-Off For NIT Tiruchirappalli

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) conducts the counselling and releases JEE Main cut-off for admission into 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 29 other- GFTIs on its official website. Previous years’ JEE Main cut-off has been provided in the article below

Here's last years’ JEE Main cut-off for NIT Trichy
New Delhi:

The cut-off of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) is the indicative minimum score required by the candidates to be considered for admission to BTech programmes offered at the institute. JEE Main cut-off for NIT Trichy lists the opening and closing rank for BTech admissions for each category. Various factors are considered by the authorities to determine the cut-off for admission.

Factors considered for NIT Trichy cut-off:

  • Availability of seats
  • Number of JEE Main applicants
  • The difficulty level of JEE Main
  • Category of the candidates

The cut-off is released during the counselling process in the form of opening and closing rank. The opening ranks give the ranks at which admissions opened while the closing rank denotes the rank at which admissions closed. Candidates who secure a higher rank than the closing rank will stand a high chance of securing a seat at NIT Trichy.

It must be noted that candidates must submit their preferences of colleges and courses during the counselling process through JoSAA and seats are allotted on the basis of these choices. An idea of the past years’ cut-off helps candidates to understand their admission chances and fill their preferences accordingly. Past years’ JEE Main cut-off has been provided in the table below:

JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off For NIT Trichy

Course

Category

HS-CR

OS-CR

CSE

Gen Male

4728

781

Gen Female

10332

2757

EWS Male

7770

153

EWS Female

6254

409

OBC Male

2008

242

OBC Female

3860

1100

SC Male

1520

198

SC Female

2298

335

ST Male

1750

51

ST Female

790

34

ECE

Gen Male

8128

3022

Gen Female

16906

5072

EWS Male

12701

621

EWS Female

11932

802

OBC Male

3083

1011

OBC Female

6064

1813

SC Male

2499

486

SC Female

3940

865

ST Male

2568

239

ST Female

2148

194

ME

Gen Male

17694

6591

Gen Female

31522

14268

EWS Male

18752

1250

EWS Female

78446

2468

OBC Male

5170

2139

OBC Female

9567

6383

SC Male

3209

1068

SC Female

6248

2471

ST Male

7527

512

ST Female

5841

459

EEE

Gen Male

12916

5381

Gen Female

26943

8568

EWS Male

17948

985

EWS Female

32452

1503

OBC Male

4131

1717

OBC Female

7375

3190

SC Male

3332

593

SC Female

3356

1213

ST Male

3607

402

ST Female

3167

246

HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) conducts the counselling and releases JEE Main cut-off for admission into 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 29 other- GFTIs on its official website. The counselling process begins after the declaration of JEE Advanced result and is conducted in six rounds.

