JEE Main: Previous Year’s Cut-Off For NIT Tiruchirappalli
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) conducts the counselling and releases JEE Main cut-off for admission into 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 29 other- GFTIs on its official website. Previous years’ JEE Main cut-off has been provided in the article below
The cut-off of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) is the indicative minimum score required by the candidates to be considered for admission to BTech programmes offered at the institute. JEE Main cut-off for NIT Trichy lists the opening and closing rank for BTech admissions for each category. Various factors are considered by the authorities to determine the cut-off for admission.
Factors considered for NIT Trichy cut-off:
- Availability of seats
- Number of JEE Main applicants
- The difficulty level of JEE Main
- Category of the candidates
The cut-off is released during the counselling process in the form of opening and closing rank. The opening ranks give the ranks at which admissions opened while the closing rank denotes the rank at which admissions closed. Candidates who secure a higher rank than the closing rank will stand a high chance of securing a seat at NIT Trichy.
It must be noted that candidates must submit their preferences of colleges and courses during the counselling process through JoSAA and seats are allotted on the basis of these choices. An idea of the past years’ cut-off helps candidates to understand their admission chances and fill their preferences accordingly. Past years’ JEE Main cut-off has been provided in the table below:
JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off For NIT Trichy
Course
Category
HS-CR
OS-CR
CSE
Gen Male
4728
781
Gen Female
10332
2757
EWS Male
7770
153
EWS Female
6254
409
OBC Male
2008
242
OBC Female
3860
1100
SC Male
1520
198
SC Female
2298
335
ST Male
1750
51
ST Female
790
34
ECE
Gen Male
8128
3022
Gen Female
16906
5072
EWS Male
12701
621
EWS Female
11932
802
OBC Male
3083
1011
OBC Female
6064
1813
SC Male
2499
486
SC Female
3940
865
ST Male
2568
239
ST Female
2148
194
ME
Gen Male
17694
6591
Gen Female
31522
14268
EWS Male
18752
1250
EWS Female
78446
2468
OBC Male
5170
2139
OBC Female
9567
6383
SC Male
3209
1068
SC Female
6248
2471
ST Male
7527
512
ST Female
5841
459
EEE
Gen Male
12916
5381
Gen Female
26943
8568
EWS Male
17948
985
EWS Female
32452
1503
OBC Male
4131
1717
OBC Female
7375
3190
SC Male
3332
593
SC Female
3356
1213
ST Male
3607
402
ST Female
3167
246
HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank
